Fantasy Football Week 4: Start ’em, sit ’em

Continue to start some frustrating running backs: Players like Omarion Hampton and Quinshon Judkins haven’t lived up to fantasy managers' expectations, but they are still seeing enough volume to be top-24 running backs.

It’s time to bench certain players until further notice: Players like Emeka Egbuka, Kyle Pitts Sr. and Justin Herbert should stay out of fantasy starting lineups until there is reason to put them back in.

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I asked fantasy managers on the Bluesky and X which players they are least sure about this week, and I compiled that list and ranked them against one another. If you have multiple players mentioned, you should start with the player ranked highest. At the bottom of each position, you'll find players to start over the featured players and those to sit in favor of them.

If a player isn’t mentioned, that means they are very close to those with blurbs, and factors like injuries on the opposing defenses or weather could influence the rankings. Situations involving injuries are also generally avoided because things typically don't become clearer until closer to kickoff. As always, check the weekly PFF fantasy rankings for the most up-to-date information to help you make all start-sit decisions.

RUNNING BACKS