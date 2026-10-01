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Fantasy Football Week 4: Fantasy-friendly offenses to target

By Nic Bodiford
  • Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys meaningfully improved their average number of offensive plays per game.
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League-wide shifts toward heavy personnel packages are shrinking the fantasy football-viable player pool while widening the workload disparity between stars and rotational backups. NFL coaching staffs are also using fantasy-friendly tactics like shifts, motion and play action more often, leading to improved per-play results, particularly for the established starters who get to remain on the field all the time.

Fantasy managers can exploit these developments by identifying which NFL offenses will facilitate these high-end, highly efficient workloads. 

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