Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Buffalo’s and Kansas City’s elite passing offenses create a matchup to target.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Another game with two explosive passing offenses.

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals are the superior team, but both units should play well.

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Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.

The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 12.