Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs’ pass and run games perform explosively.

Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati boasts the NFL’s top passing offense.

Dallas Cowboys: Dallas encouragingly altered its tactics in Week 11.

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League-wide shifts toward heavy personnel packages are shrinking the fantasy football-viable player pool while widening the workload disparity between stars and rotational backups. NFL coaching staffs are also using fantasy-friendly tactics like shifts, motion and play action more often, leading to improved per-play results, particularly for the established starters who get to remain on the field all the time.

Fantasy managers can exploit these developments by identifying which NFL offenses will facilitate these high-end, highly efficient workloads.