Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: The Broncos’ new-look rushing attack should continue playing effectively against the NFL’s most explosive-play-friendly run defense.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: The Jets should facilitate a productive outing for the Chargers.

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Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three running game matchups to target in Week 11.