Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys: Pass-catchers from both teams should play efficiently.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals: Arizona freely surrenders passing yardage.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders: Cincinnati runs the NFL’s best passing offense.

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Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 11.