Chicago Bears: Chicago features smart scheming and elite play volume.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City boasts the NFL’s most explosive run game.

Dallas Cowboys: Dallas relies on talent and play volume.

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League-wide shifts toward heavy personnel packages are shrinking the fantasy football-viable player pool while widening the workload disparity between stars and rotational backups. NFL coaching staffs are also using fantasy-friendly tactics like shifts, motion and play action more often, leading to improved per-play results, particularly for the established starters who get to remain on the field all the time. Fantasy managers can exploit these developments by identifying which NFL offenses will facilitate these high-end, highly efficient workloads.