- WR Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens vs. CB Marco Wilson, Carolina Panthers: Lane led Ravens pass-catchers in Week 10 targets.
- WR Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans vs. CB Justin Walley, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts field a depleted cornerback corps.
- WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans vs. CB Cobie Durant, Dallas Cowboys: Ayomanor is the Titans’ No. 2 wide receiver.
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Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers’ positive and negative environmental factors, with particular attention paid to their primary coverage foe, resulting in three recommended matchups to either target or avoid for Week 11.
WR/CB Matchups to Target