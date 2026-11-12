Fantasy Football Week 10: Running game matchups to target

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Tennessee’s already-beatable run defense lost two of its top players via trades.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Injuries will force the Rams to lean heavily on their run game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders field one of the league’s worst run defenses.

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three running game matchups to target in Week 10.