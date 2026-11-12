Fantasy Football Week 10: Passing game matchups to target

- San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: This game could be Week 10’s most fantasy-friendly matchup.
- New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: The Saints’ ascending passing offense and the Panthers’ in-flux passing offense should play well.
- New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions: Both pass defenses voluminously surrender yardage.
Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 10.