Introducing PFF Pro: PFF’s new premium subscription tier featuring an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Week 1: Passing game matchups to target

By Nic Bodiford
  • Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe. 

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.

The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 1.

Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.