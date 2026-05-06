Brock Bowers gets an elite signal-caller: The Raiders' No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza (91.7 PFF grade), provides a massive upgrade for Bowers, who already boasts a 90.0 PFF receiving grade through his first two seasons.

Cam Skattebo's path is clear: New York opted against drafting a running back while adding top-tier tackle Francis Mauigoa (87.0 pass-blocking grade) to the line, cementing Skattebo's role as a high-volume dual-threat starter for 2026.

Kyle Monangai survives the draft: Despite being a former seventh-round pick, Monangai avoided rookie competition in Chicago and is primed to challenge D'Andre Swift for the starting role after matching his efficiency in the 2025 playoffs.

Every year, NFL veterans lose opportunities to talented incoming rookies. But there are also cases where veterans directly benefit from personnel upgrades and unchanged positional competition.

Those positive changes can come in several forms. High-end quarterback prospects can improve their pass catchers’ fantasy outlooks, while offensive line upgrades can increase an incumbent running back’s per-play efficiency.

The article below breaks down three NFL veterans who benefited from the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft and waited until Day 3 to draft skill position players, adding only former Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (Round 4) and former Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson (Round 6).

Third-year tight end Brock Bowers is primed for a career year, operating as the inside-outside No. 1 pass-catcher in Klint Kubiak’s fantasy-friendly offensive scheme. Bowers’ target competition is among the league’s weakest. His 78.8 PFF offense grade ranked fourth among 35 NFL tight ends with at least 550 offensive snaps in 2025. Mendoza earned a 91.7 PFF offense grade, while Washington and Benson earned 78.3 and 73.0 PFF offense grades, respectively, in 2025.