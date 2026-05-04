Chargers find a vertical threat: Fourth-round rookie Brenen Thompson led all Power Four receivers with an 18.4-yard aDot and a combine-best 4.26-second 40-yard dash, positioning him to challenge for a top-three role in Mike McDaniel's offense.

Denver's rookie sleepers emerge: Running back Jonah Coleman (82.1 PFF grade) and tight end Justin Joly (81.6 PFF receiving grade) both possess high-upside profiles that could see them assume roles in Sean Payton's system as early as this summer.

Bills' receiving battle: Rookie Skyler Bell's 85.1 PFF receiving grade highlights his potential, suggesting the fourth-round pick has a legitimate chance to push for a top-two wide receiver role in Buffalo.

The 2026 NFL Draft will have immediate and long-term impacts on fantasy football outlooks, driving significant market swings in re-draft and dynasty formats. This article highlights key players and potential outcomes from the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz made good on his pre-draft “promise” to bolster the offensive line, spending four 2026 NFL draft picks on the unit.

New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has not yet upheld his promise to lose his shirt after Hortiz drafted former Mississippi State wide receiver, Brenen Thompson, in the fourth round. McDaniel told Thompson that he will do “elite” things in the NFL. Fantasy managers, take note. Thompson stands 5-foot-9.4, 164 pounds and clocked a 2026 NFL combine-best 4.26-second 40-yard dash.

Among the 36 Power Four wide receivers with at least 85 targets in 2025, Thompson’s 2.77 yards per route run (YPRR) ranked fifth. His 29.9%deep-target rate ranked third, while his 18.4-yard average depth of target (aDot) ranked first. His 79.9 PFF receiving grade ties for 19th.

He notably earned a 66.8 PFF run-blocking grade on 230 run-blocking snaps while playing for Oklahoma in 2024. He enters training camp as the No. 4 wide receiver and has a chance to steal the No. 3 role.

As detailed in Top 3 receiving running back prospects for fantasy football, Denver Broncos fourth-round rookie running back Jonah Coleman possesses a three-down profile. Broncos head coach Sean Payton is already celebrating Coleman’s pass protection and third-down viability. Coleman is worth drafting as a borderline Round 1/2 dynasty pick and has a chance to breakout in-season as a rookie. Coleman earned an 82.1 PFF grade in 2025.

As detailed in 3 sleeper tight ends to target in the 2026 NFL Draft, Broncos fifth-round rookie tight end Justin Joly is a “dark-horse fantasy TE1 candidate in the 2026 class.” Joly could assume Payton’s Joker role this summer. Joly earned an 81.6 PFF receiving grade in 2025.