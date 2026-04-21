Justin Joly's YAC Dominance: The NC State star is a tackle-breaking machine, ranking 2nd among FBS tight ends in missed tackles forced (48) since 2022. He earned a 77.7 PFF grade in 2025 and has a history of high-volume target earning. He profiles as a dark-horse TE1 candidate if he secures Day 2 draft capital.

Michael Trigg's Elite Ceiling: Standing 6-foot-4 with a massive 7-foot-1 wingspan, Trigg is a vertical threat who led his position with 20 explosive pass plays in 2025. While run-blocking inconsistencies remain, his 26.7% target rate proves he can be a focal point of an NFL passing attack.

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From 2022 to 2025, 11 tight ends drafted on Day 2 or later earned at least 45 targets in their rookie seasons. Among those players, four recorded at least 65 targets, and two reached 100-plus.

Identifying incoming rookie tight ends capable of producing in their first season can provide fantasy managers with an edge in both redraft and dynasty formats. The article below highlights three tight ends to know ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State

North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2025 and profiles as a dark-horse fantasy TE1 candidate in the 2026 class. His 77.8 PFF grade ranked seventh among 47 Power Four tight ends with at least 500 snaps in 2025.

OTC Fantasy’s Jax Falcone highlighted Joly’s receiving profile on The Undrafted in late March.

Joly spent two seasons apiece at Connecticut (2022–23) and North Carolina State (2024–25), averaging between 1.75 and 1.80 yards per route run across all four seasons while earning at least 57 targets in three of four.

He stands 6-foot-3 1/2 and 241 pounds and played wide receiver in high school. His run blocking appears to be at a serviceable level, which could allow him to compete for a starting role in the NFL.

Justin Joly: Receiving metrics and rank 20 FBS tight ends with at least 150 targets from 2022-25, and run-blocking grade among 47 Power Four tight ends with at least 500 snaps in 2025.

Metric Value (Rank) PFF Receiving Grade 84.4 (No. 8) Targets 232 (T-No. 2) Target Rate 20.8% (No. 9) Deep-Target Rate 11.6% (No. 7) Slot-Target Rate 10.4% (No. 8) Yards Per Route Run 1.78 (No. 9) Catch Rate 71.5% (No. 10) Average Depth Of Target 8.3 (No. 6) Missed Tackles Forced 48 (No. 2) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.29 (No. 4) Yards After Catch Per Reception 8.3 (No. 6) Yards Per Reception 12.0 (No. 12) Explosive Pass Plays 48 (No. 2) 1st Down &/Or TD Rate 8.6% (No. 11) PFF Run-Blocking Grade 56.3 (No. 23)

Joly consistently earns targets at a high rate and is difficult to bring down after the catch. If he receives Day 2 draft capital — ideally in Round 2 — he could compete for a starting role as a rookie.

TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

Baylor tight end Michael Trigg earned second- and first-team All-Big 12 honors over the past two seasons, set school receiving records and was a John Mackey Award finalist. However, concerns about his consistency and effort remain. Improved discipline would place Trigg firmly in the potential fantasy TE1 conversation as a rookie. His 72.5 PFF grade ranked ninth among 47 Power Four tight ends with at least 500 offensive snaps in 2025.

Trigg, 23, stands 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds and has a 7-foot-1 wingspan.

He played for USC (2021), Ole Miss (2022–23) and Baylor (2024–25).

Michael Trigg: Receiving metrics and rank among 66 Power Four tight ends with at least 28 targets in 2025, and run-blocking grade among 47 Power Four tight ends with at least 500 snaps in 2025

Metric Value (Rank) PFF Receiving Grade 77.3 (No. 12) Targets 85 (T-No. 2) Target Rate 26.7% (No. 5) Deep-Target Rate 17.6% (No. 3) Slot-Target Rate 20.1% (No. 1) Yards Per Route Run 2.18 (No. 7) Catch Rate 58.8% (No. 64) Average Depth Of Target 11.3 (No. 1) Missed Tackles Forced 17 (No. 2) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.34 (No. 2) Yards After Catch Per Reception 4.5 (No. 52) Yards Per Reception 13.9 (No. 9) Explosive Pass Plays 20 (No. 1) 1st Down &/Or TD Rate 9.7% (No. 9) PFF Run-Blocking Grade 46.0 (T-No. 36)

Trigg is an elite receiving prospect, but concerns about effort remain. His subpar run blocking could limit his ability to earn a full-time role, though he did post a 62.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024. NFL teams will ultimately determine his value in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will help clarify his fantasy TE1 outlook.

TE Carsen Ryan, BYU

During a recent appearance on The Undrafted, Footballguys’ Matt Waldman said BYU tight end Carsen Ryan is the No. 5 tight end in the incoming class, according to the Rookie Scouting Portfolio. Waldman described Ryan as “pound for pound, the best blocker in this class” and noted he runs routes crisply enough to allow quarterbacks “to throw him open downfield.” Ryan’s statistical profile and PFF grading support that assessment. He is a tight end to monitor for fantasy purposes.

Among 26 Power Four tight ends with at least 1,500 offensive snaps from 2022 to 2025, Ryan ranked second in both PFF overall grade (84.6) and PFF run-blocking grade (77.6).

Ryan spent the 2022–23 seasons at UCLA, 2024 at Utah and 2025 at BYU, consistently excelling as a run blocker. He developed into a capable receiver at BYU after earning just 39 career targets across his first three college seasons.

He possesses the size and athleticism for an every-down role, standing 6-foot-3 1/2 and 255 pounds.

Carsen Ryan: Receiving metrics and rank among 29 Power Four tight ends with at least 45 targets in 2025

Metric Value (Rank) PFF Receiving Grade 82.6 (No. 5) Targets 59 (T-No. 11) Target Rate 19.4% (No. 12) Deep-Target Rate 5.1% (No. 20) Slot-Target Rate 3.6% (No. 26) Yards Per Route Run 2.04 (No. 7) Catch Rate 76.3% (No. 6) Average Depth Of Target 6.5 (No. 22) Missed Tackles Forced 11 (No. 4) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.24 (No. 4) Yards After Catch Per Reception 7.5 (No. 3) Yards Per Reception 13.8 (No. 4) Explosive Pass Plays 17 (No. 3) 1st Down &/Or TD Rate 9.2% (No. 11)

Ryan is a capable, if non-elite, target earner, produces yardage efficiently and is very difficult to bring down after the catch.