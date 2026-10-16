Dallas leads NFL wide receiver groups in PPR scoring: The Cowboys have accumulated 237.9 points through Week 5, with CeeDee Lamb contributing 113.1 and George Pickens providing a productive second option.

Green Bay relies heavily on its top two receivers: Christian Watson and Matthew Golden account for 86.5% of the Packers‘ 214.8 PPR points, with Watson scoring six receiving touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba drives Seattle's production: The Seahawks receiver has generated 139.5 PPR points, approximately 65.5% of his position group's total, behind 583 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Through Week 5, Dallas leads the NFL’s wide receiver groups in combined PPR scoring, followed by Green Bay, Seattle, the Rams and Cincinnati. Here’s how their production is distributed and what the underlying numbers suggest about their fantasy value.

1. Dallas Cowboys wide receivers: 237.9 PPR points

Dallas combines the strongest reception volume among these groups with elite production from CeeDee Lamb. Their receivers have caught 89 passes for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns, adding four rushing yards and another score.

Lamb accounts for 113.1 points, with 39 receptions for 507 yards and four touchdowns. His 91.1 receiving grade and 3.02 yards per route run support the fantasy returns, while six missed tackles forced and 161 yards after the catch demonstrate his ability to create additional yardage.

George Pickens supplies a valuable second option, having recorded 27 receptions, 355 yards and a touchdown, backed by a 76.7 receiving grade. Ryan Flournoy has added 16 catches for 194 yards and has forced seven missed tackles.

Lamb and Pickens provide 76.3% of the group’s points. Dallas offers meaningful depth, but those two remain the clearest routes to accessing its fantasy production.

2. Green Bay Packers wide receivers: 214.8 PPR points

Green Bay’s receivers have combined for 68 catches, 982 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, with six rushing yards adding to the total. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden account for 86.5% of the group’s scoring.

Watson leads with 109.4 points, turning 26 receptions into 474 yards and six touchdowns. His 78.7 receiving grade and 2.86 yards per route run show that his yardage efficiency matches his scoring. Still, touchdowns account for 36 of his points, making scoring fluctuations an important consideration.

Golden has actually drawn more targets, 43 to Watson’s 38. He has caught 24 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 76.1 receiving grade and averaging 2.35 yards per route run.

Both players offer appealing production, although Golden’s four drops leave room for improvement. The remaining receivers have supplied just 29.1 points combined, keeping the group’s fantasy value concentrated in its leading pair.

3. Seattle Seahawks wide receivers: 213.1 PPR points

Seattle’s ranking revolves around Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He contributes 139.5 points, approximately 65.5% of the group’s total, through 37 receptions for 583 yards and seven touchdowns, plus contributions as a runner and passer.

The underlying performance is equally impressive. Smith-Njigba has earned a 92.4 receiving grade, averaged 3.94 yards per route run and generated 189 yards after the catch. His combination of target volume, efficiency and touchdowns has made him the decisive fantasy asset in this receiver room.

Cooper Kupp has contributed 29.9 points and Rashid Shaheed 28.3, while Tory Horton adds 15.4. Collectively, Seattle’s receivers have nine receiving touchdowns, plus 53 rushing yards and a rushing score.

That scoring has helped the group keep pace with Green Bay despite catching seven fewer passes. Its high ranking nevertheless offers a much stronger endorsement of Smith-Njigba than of the secondary receivers’ weekly fantasy prospects.

4. Los Angeles Rams wide receivers: 205.4 PPR points

The Rams’ receivers have accumulated 69 receptions for 933 yards and six touchdowns, with 11 rushing yards and another touchdown completing the total.

Davante Adams leads the group with 95.1 points. His 27 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns come with a 74.2 receiving grade and 2.17 yards per route run. He has also secured eight of 12 contested targets, giving him another way to produce on difficult throws.

Puka Nacua has supplied 77.8 points despite appearing in only three games. He has caught 31 passes for 337 yards without a drop, earned an 84.0 receiving grade and averaged 2.86 yards per route run. A rushing touchdown has supplemented his receiving production.

Adams and Nacua account for 84.2% of the group’s scoring. Konata Mumpfield adds 23.2 points, but the leading duo provides the strongest combination of established volume and individual efficiency.

5. Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers: 199.0 PPR points

Cincinnati’s receivers have combined for 75 receptions, 930 yards and five touchdowns, supplemented by 10 rushing yards. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins supply 78.0% of that production.

Chase narrowly leads with 79.9 points after catching 27 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He has earned an 80.9 receiving grade without recording a drop.

Higgins sits at 75.3 points, but his underlying receiving production is stronger: 27 catches for 423 yards, an 88.3 receiving grade and 2.49 yards per route run. He also leads Chase in targets, 42 to 38, although he has scored only once.

That contrast makes Higgins particularly interesting going forward. He has generated more yardage and opportunities while remaining close in fantasy scoring despite the touchdown disparity. Dohnte Meyers adds 28.1 points, offering depth behind a productive leading pair.