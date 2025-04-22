2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Fantasy Football: TE Tyler Warren's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

2YKH7AX WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs down the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Penn State Nittany Lions on November 16, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Nathan Jahnke

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF's fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF's exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 22
Player performance

Warren is the top tight end of the 2025 draft class because of his all-around ability. From 2020-2022, Warren was buried on Penn State’s depth chart behind Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, all projected NFL starters in 2025. Warren and Johnson often shared the field in 2023, while Warren ran more routes and sustained more blocks. Warren showed signs of greatness in 2023 as one of four Power-Five tight ends with a positive grade on at least 10% of his routes on over 300 routes run. However, a high drop rate dragged his PFF grade down. His 14.6% drop rate was the highest among the same subset of tight ends. His separation rate was also in the 88th percentile among tight ends, but it was also the second-lowest of the tight ends expected to get drafted on the first two days of the draft.

