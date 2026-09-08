- Favorable schedules boost three tight ends: Harold Fannin Jr., Sam LaPorta and Kyle Pitts face three of the six softest schedules for the position, according to PFF’s strength of schedule metric.
- Sam LaPorta draws an appealing playoff slate: Detroit faces Minnesota, the Giants and Chicago from Weeks 15-17, with LaPorta coming off an 83.2 PFF receiving grade in 2025.
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Fantasy football’s top contenders for the overall TE1 finish are set in stone. The second, more nebulous tier includes talented players with reliable workloads. Three players within that tier, Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr., Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, are set to face three of the six softest schedules for the position, according to PFF’s strength of schedule metric.