Seattle finally has its running backs back: Zach Charbonnet made his season debut after tearing his ACL in the divisional round of the playoffs last season, and rookie Jadarian Price was recently activated off injured reserve.

Colston Loveland steps up without Cole Kmet: Loveland received a slight boost in playing time and finished the game with seven receptions for 65 yards.

Jeffery Simmons makes his Chicago Bears debut: Chicago did not ease Simmons into action — he played a central role from the start — and he made his mark in his first game.

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The Seahawks get a reinforcement at running back: Zach Charbonnet returned from the PUP list, while Jadarian Price returned from injured reserve.

Seattle has spent most of the season with Emanuel Wilson as its early-down back and George Holani as its third-down back. Early in the season, Price played some early-down snaps. Heading into the season, many expected a two-man rotation similar to last season, with Price taking Kenneth Walker III’s place as the early-down back and Charbonnet remaining the receiving and goal-line back.

With the two running backs returning, Robert Henry Jr. was waived. Velus Jones Jr. didn't practice all week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out Saturday. This left Seattle with four active running backs.

Charbonnet started for Seattle and played 10 of 13 snaps over the first three drives, with Price mixing in for a few first-down plays. Seattle turned to Price as the primary back for the following two drives, with Holani playing one third-down snap in place of Price. To end the first half, Holani took the two-minute drill. In the second half, the Seahawks continued to rotate backs, usually having a primary back on each drive.

Seattle using the two backs interchangeably is likely good news for fantasy managers, as it means the back clearly outplaying the other will likely get more playing time. If Seattle used its two-man rotation from last season, it would be difficult to trust either back. Considering this was their first game back, the rotation may change, particularly during two-minute drills. The Seahawks have been rumored to be looking for a running back, and neither back played well enough in this game to put those rumors to rest.

Wilson can be dropped in fantasy leagues after being uninvolved on offense. It’s possible he will be a healthy inactive once Jones is healthy, given Jones' special teams value.

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Seahawks adjust without Rashid Shaheed: Shaheed didn't practice all week with a knee injury and was ruled out on Saturday.

The Seahawks have spent the season with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp as their primary receivers in 11 personnel, with Shaheed playing 77% of snaps in 11 personnel and Tory Horton taking the rest. In two-receiver sets, Smith-Njigba has dominated snaps, while Kupp has led a two-man rotation with Shaheed. In single-receiver sets, it’s typically been Smith-Njigba or Horton. While most teams end up using a fifth or sixth receiver at some point, Seattle has given offensive snaps to only those four players.

This week, Horton stepped up in terms of playing time, consistently playing in 11 personnel while also playing in two-receiver sets when Kupp needed a break. With Horton playing more in 11, 12 and 21 personnel, Smith-Njigba played more consistently in single-receiver sets. Seattle continued its trend of not using any of its other backup receivers on offense.

While Horton had a solid target rate, it’s unlikely any Seahawks receiver outside of Smith-Njigba will have consistent fantasy value this season, considering how well the All-Pro receiver has been playing.

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Chicago adjusts without Cole Kmet: The Bears placed their backup tight end on injured reserve Friday after he suffered a non-contact knee injury last week, ending his season.

Chicago had a straightforward tight end rotation over the first seven weeks, with Colston Loveland as the lead tight end in all situations, Cole Kmet joining him in 12 personnel and rookie Sam Roush joining them in 13 personnel. Kmet was taking 29% of the 11-personnel snaps on early downs and 13% on third downs. Kmet's occasional usage in 11 personnel was enough to keep Loveland out of the top 10 tight ends in route participation rate.

With Kmet out, it was mostly next-man-up. Roush started playing in 12 personnel, while the Bears activated Stephen Carlson from the practice squad Monday to play in 13 personnel. This meant Loveland rotated out less frequently in 11 personnel. Loveland was largely a must-start option regardless of his route usage, but this should give him an additional route or two each week, slightly helping his fantasy value. This didn't seem to substantially affect how often Chicago used each personnel grouping, given the situations Chicago was in.

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Miscellaneous Notes

Seattle quarterback Drew Lock missed back-to-back games due to a right elbow injury. He was limited in practice all week and was listed as questionable Saturday.

The Seahawks added wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. to the practice squad Tuesday and activated him Monday.

Bears running back Kyle Monangai didn't practice all week with thumb and toe injuries and was ruled out Saturday, marking his fourth straight absence. Similar to the last three weeks, Roschon Johnson was Chicago's primary backup.

The Bears signed running back Zavier Scott off their own practice squad Tuesday.

IDP/Defense Notes

Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made his debut after Chicago traded two first-round picks to acquire him from the Tennessee Titans. Simmons led all interior defenders in defensive snaps over the first seven weeks. His snap rate was down a few percentage points from normal in the first half, but he returned to rarely leaving the field in the second half.

Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams suffered a stinger in the middle of the third quarter. He was initially listed as questionable but did not return. Jarran Reed primarily filled in, while Rylie Mills also saw an increase in snaps.

Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas was back this week after missing two games with an ankle injury. He returned to playing consistently in nickel defenses, as he did over the first five weeks, taking the Will linebacker job back from Tyrice Knight. Seattle didn’t use any base defense against Chicago, and Thomas took a few snaps from Ernest Jones in dime, as he did over the first five weeks.