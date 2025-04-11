Fantasy Football: RB Dylan Sampson's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• Dylan Sampson shined in his final season: It took three years for the Tennessee Volunteer running back to become the starter, but once he did, he became the SEC offensive player of the year.

• His size could be a problem: Sampson measured 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds at the combine, which could limit his volume in the NFL, even though it didn’t last season.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, April 11

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Player Performance

Sampson started his college career as the third running back behind Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright. In 2023, his role expanded to compete with the same two running backs, finishing with over double the playing time. While he wasn’t making big plays at as high a rate, he became much more consistent as a runner and a near-elite receiver on a per-play basis. Wright and Small left for the NFL a year ago, allowing Sampson to be the featured back in 2024. His volume more than doubled again, but that was met with some decreases in his efficiency across the board.