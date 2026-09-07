Justin Herbert is a top-five quarterback: The Chargers signal-caller was one of the top quarterback targets in the mid-rounds of fantasy drafts, adn he starts the season with a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have been the most accurate in-season per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition in each of the last six seasons among those who rank quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers, team defense and IDP.

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These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings have been one of the 20 most accurate in seven of the last eight seasons when considering only the core four positions, joining only three other analysts. No analyst has finished in the top 20 in each of the last eight seasons.

Injury statuses like Q (questionable) are included once they are official, leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP (did not participate), LP (limited participation) and FP (full participation).

You can find rankings in other formats in our rankings tool.