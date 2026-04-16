PFF+ has your complete draft system with new, upgraded tools. Save 25% on annual with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 5 rookie quarterbacks and landing spots
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals backup: The Cardinals offer Simpson a clear path to playing time this season, along with a solid group of receivers.
  • A quarterback class to avoid: Quarterbacks typically need to be selected in the top five or offer rushing upside to be fantasy-relevant early in their careers. Fernando Mendoza is the only prospect in this class who meets that criteria.

Most NFL teams already have their starting quarterback in place for 2026, and the majority also have a clear backup, as front offices entered this cycle knowing the class was unlikely to provide immediate help at the position.

That issue is even more pronounced for fantasy purposes, as none of the top quarterbacks in this class stand out as rushing threats. Still, a few quarterbacks are likely to see playing time during the 2026 season, whether by design or due to injury.

The order below reflects how these players should be drafted in dynasty rookie formats, though the rankings are nearly identical in redraft leagues for now. Here are the top five quarterbacks in the class, along with each player’s ideal landing spot.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza is widely expected to be the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders and their quarterback of the future. Typically, quarterbacks who are the first overall pick end up higher in dynasty rookie superflex rankings, but there are a few reasons Mendoza is lower than the typical first overall pick.

Mendoza will be joining the Raiders, who had the third-lowest team offensive grade last season. Ideally, the team will have left tackle Kolton Miller back at full strength and can add reinforcements to the wide receiver room and offensive line this offseason. The better the Raiders look, the more he could move up these rankings.

He also does not offer the rushing upside of most recent first-round quarterbacks. Based on PFF tracking data, he ranks among the bottom three in athleticism and top speed among first-round quarterbacks over the past three seasons, alongside Bryce Young and Cam Ward. Both averaged fewer than 16 rushing yards per game. He also recorded a 69.3 career PFF rushing grade, ranking ahead of only Young, Stroud, Michael Penix Jr. and Kenny Pickett.

He is the best option in this class as a pure passer, but he ranks ninth among 14 first-round quarterbacks in PFF passing grade over the past five years. He ranks ahead of Jayden Daniels, Kenny Pickett, Ty Simpson, Cam Ward and Anthony Richardson.

This makes Mendoza riskier than a typical first-overall quarterback. He is the clear best option of this draft class, but if your dynasty team needs a quarterback, it might make sense to make a trade rather than picking Mendoza.

Ideal landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

23 min read
Quick Read
Mendoza doesn't have rare physical gifts, but his football IQ, football character and ball placement are top-class, making him worthy of a first-round selection as an early-impa…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Fernando Mendoza NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
36 min read
Quick Read
Simpson has intriguing NFL traits both as a passer and as an athlete, flashing high-level throws against zone coverage and posting a strong success rate attacking the middle of…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Ty Simpson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
24 min read
Quick Read
Klubnik brings high football character and a pretty passing style as a touch passer, but there’s a good chance he lacks the physical traits or arm talent to be a long-term start…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Cade Klubnik NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
20 min read
Quick Read
Nussmeier brings NFL bloodlines and a polished, foundational approach to the position, traits that fuel his confidence as a vertical pocket passer. However, his average arm stre…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Garrett Nussmeier NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
22 min read
Quick Read
Altmyer’s physical limitations lower his ceiling in the pros, but due to his high football IQ and how calm he is as a pocket passer with good feel, timing and touch, he presents…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Luke Altmyer NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
16 min read
Quick Read
Allar has the arm talent to play in any offense in the NFL, but he was gun-shy and too inaccurate in 2025. He's a developmental toolsy prospect who needs some time to refine his…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Drew Allar NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
26 min read
Quick Read
Beck enters the NFL with a ton of playing experience, clean fundamentals and a good game manager’s mindset. However, his arm talent took a big hit in 2025 after his UCL surgery…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Carson Beck NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
27 min read
Quick Read
Robertson has NFL-caliber tools (arm strength and overall size), but his inconsistent fundamentals lead to too many inconsistent results and negative plays in his current state….
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Sawyer Robertson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
8 min read
Quick Read
In a world where people like to force “the next Taysom Hill” each draft season, Payton actually has the ingredients to potentially be worthy of that comparison. He is a well-abo…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Cole Payton NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
23 min read
Quick Read
Pavia will be any team’s fan favorite the moment he is drafted. He is the ultimate underdog and competitor, but his lack of physical abilities will likely not yield much of a ch…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Diego Pavia NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
22 min read
Quick Read
Green is a well-built, athletically gifted prospect whose inconsistent passing will likely hold him back from a shot at a starter role (and maybe even a backup) in the pros. How…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Taylen Green NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
Mock Draft Simulator
Try the tool
Mock Draft Simulator
Make picks, trade up, and run your own draft in minutes.
Big Board Builder
Build your board
Big Board Builder
Create custom rankings with Scouting Mode at the core.
Subscribe For Full Access
Mock Draft Simulator
Be the GM for any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with a fully immersive simulation that lets you trade picks and players for a realistic, in-depth draft experience.
Customizable Draft Big Board
Trevor Sikkema’s Take control of your rankings with a customizable big board that lets you add players, share with friends, export to CSV and save your personalized list.
Scouting Assistant
Master the evaluation process with a customizable grading system built for serious scouts. Choose your own scouting categories, assign 0–10 grades in each area and generate a finalized prospect grade tailored to your criteria.
NCAA Premium Stats
Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.
Subscribe For Full Access

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson is expected to be selected in the first or second round of the NFL Draft but is unlikely to start as a rookie. Nearly every team either retained its starting quarterback from last season or added one in free agency, with the Raiders as the primary exception.

Simpson performs well when kept clean but struggles under pressure, according to the PFF draft guide. He shows strong mechanics and has flashed physicality on scrambles and designed runs, though rushing was not a significant part of his game, which limits his fantasy value.

Unless he is selected in the mid-to-late first round rather than the second, he is a player to avoid in the first round of dynasty superflex drafts. Arizona is an ideal landing spot, as the Cardinals offer a strong supporting cast and a veteran quarterback he could eventually replace.

Ideal landing spot: Arizona Cardinals

3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier ranks outside the top 80 on both consensus big boards and the PFF Big Board, suggesting he will likely be selected in the third round or later. The recent track record for quarterbacks taken in that range has not been strong from a fantasy perspective. Brock Purdy is the lone recent success story, while Davis Mills is the next-best example, logging two seasons as a starter in Houston but providing limited fantasy value, even in superflex formats. As a result, it is generally preferable to target players at other positions in that range of dynasty rookie drafts.

Nussmeier is an undersized quarterback who lacks mobility but shows strong pocket management and a willingness to push the ball downfield. If he lands in a situation where he is starting, he could produce usable fantasy numbers, particularly in pass-heavy game scripts.

Cleveland stands out as an ideal landing spot. While adding Nussmeier would further crowd the quarterback room, it may also offer a clearer path to playing time than most situations. His willingness to throw deep aligns with the traits already present in the Browns’ quarterback group.

Ideal landing spot: Cleveland Browns

Explore PFF Tools
Mock Draft Simulator
Be the GM for any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with a fully immersive simulation that lets you trade picks and players for a realistic, in-depth draft experience.
Customizable Draft Big Board
Take control of your rankings with a customizable big board that lets you add players, share with friends, export to CSV and save your personalized list.
Scouting Assistant
Master the evaluation process with a customizable grading system built for serious scouts. Choose your own scouting categories, assign 0–10 grades in each area and generate a finalized prospect grade tailored to your criteria.
NCAA Premium Stats
Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.
Subscribe For Full Access

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

Allar fits the mold of a traditional quarterback prospect, with prototypical size and arm strength, but he lacks the decision-making and accuracy to be an immediate NFL starter. The PFF draft guide compares him to Carson Wentz, making a landing spot with a coach who has previously worked with Wentz — such as Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich — a logical fit.

New York added Geno Smith this offseason, but has not made a significant investment in the backup role.

Ideal landing spot: New York Jets

5. Carson Beck, Miami (FL)

Beck is an experienced collegiate quarterback with solid pocket presence and accuracy when kept clean, but he lacks the arm strength and mobility to succeed when plays break down. Pittsburgh stands out as an ideal landing spot, as its strong pass-blocking offensive line could help mask those limitations while also offering a potential path to a future starting role.

Ideal landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.