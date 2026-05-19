2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300 PPR Big Board

Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

The NFL draft has come and gone, and the second wave of free agency is behind us. A few notable wide receivers remain on the market, including Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but the top spots on most rosters are largely settled. That gives us a first look at redraft rankings that should closely resemble where they land in August.

These rankings are built for single-quarterback, PPR redraft leagues. Analysis for the top 10 players follows at the end of the article.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 19