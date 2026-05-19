2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300 PPR Big Board

- Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.
- Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.
- Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.
The NFL draft has come and gone, and the second wave of free agency is behind us. A few notable wide receivers remain on the market, including Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but the top spots on most rosters are largely settled. That gives us a first look at redraft rankings that should closely resemble where they land in August.
These rankings are built for single-quarterback, PPR redraft leagues. Analysis for the top 10 players follows at the end of the article.
Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 19