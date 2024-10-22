All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Week 8

2Y89N0F Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) slips a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Nathan Jahnke

Drake London is a top 10 receiver: London has the third-most fantasy points for a wide receiver this season and could move up to the second spot this week given his strong matchup.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have averaged a top-10 finish over the past five seasons, per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition. He is one of three analysts to have achieved this.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These are my weekly fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings finished 11th in accuracy last season, were fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I am one of two analysts with three top-five finishes over the past five seasons.

Injury statuses like Q for questionable are included once they are official leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP for did not participate and LP for limited participation. 

Last Updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22
Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Quarterbacks

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.