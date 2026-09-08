Favorable schedules create added upside: Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Detroit project to face the three softest schedules for quarterbacks according to PFF’s strength of schedule metric.

Jared Goff carries significant passing upside: Goff has produced four straight QB1 seasons and enters 2026 as a candidate to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns.

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

PFF’s strength of schedule metric projects the Cincinnati Bengals (10.0), Philadelphia Eagles (9.3) and Detroit Lions (8.9) to face the three softest schedules for the quarterback position. Playing in advantageous situations raises fantasy-scoring ceilings, but NFL offensive coaches who run smartly schemed offenses are best suited to fully exploit them.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Lions quarterback Jared Goff are perennial fantasy football QB1s.

As detailed in Best environments for 2026 fantasy football purposes, Part 2, Goff’s prospects are reinforced by head coach Dan Campbell’s savvy scheming. “Detroit employed fantasy-friendly play-action and shifts and motion rates while relying on a run-heavy approach balanced by quick first-read play designs. Incorporating [new offensive coordinator Drew] Petzing’s tight end-centric tactics will helpfully lessen target competition for the Lions’ top two wide receivers. The Lions’ pass play rate will also likely increase, albeit mildly.”