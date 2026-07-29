A difficult decision to start the draft: The best players available in this round are wide receivers such as Justin Jefferson, but passing on a running back could leave your team in trouble in later rounds. De'Von Achane could be your best option.

Take advantage of early ADP: Several players are undervalued by ADP, so early-round player availability will shape most drafts.

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This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback PPR redraft leagues with picks 10-12 is based on consensus ADP from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. Use this round-by-round guide to build a winning roster.

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Last updated: Wednesday, July 29

Round 1, Picks 10-12: Draft a wide receiver or running back

The top options at running back (Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor) and the top three wide receivers (Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba) are likely off the board by this pick. There isn't much consensus on the order in which players get drafted in the second half of the first round, but in most drafts, running backs De'Von Achane, James Cook III and Ashton Jeanty and wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb go in the last five picks of the first round and the first pick of the second.

The wide receivers are generally the safer options, as all three are veterans in their prime with a long track record of success. However, it's also helpful to have two running backs who are clear starters for their teams and whom you can put in your fantasy lineup each week. Typically, 16 running backs are off the board by pick 34, leaving Javonte Williams as a potential Round 3 target and Quinshon Judkins as the top player at the third- and fourth-round turn who is very likely to be available. If you're comfortable with those options at RB2, then it's fine to take a wide receiver here.

I would lean toward a running back here in hopes of landing two, then focusing more on wide receivers in later rounds.

Top Target: De'Von Achane

Achane is one of the most talented running backs in the league and the clear focal point of Miami's offense, which makes him a safe top-10 option. But the situation around him works against a higher finish: the Dolphins‘ run blocking has ranked among the worst in the league, the offense has struggled to score, and an offseason of departures raises the risk that the team will take another step back. With his volume already historic for his size and little room to grow, he profiles as a strong starter but an unlikely bet to crack the very top backs.

Possible Targets: Justin Jefferson, Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, Kenneth Walker, A.J. Brown

Round 2, Picks 13-15: Draft a running back

A running back is the right call in most second-round situations, regardless of who you took in the first round. A few teams have shown a firm commitment to a single running back in a strong offense, leading to significant consistency among the top running backs over the past two seasons.

In addition, some teams have recently made major investments in a running back, either a first-round pick or a highly paid free agent. This creates a notable tier gap between the top 15 running backs and everyone else, and most of them will come off the board within the first two rounds.

Ideally, you'll be one of the teams with two of these backs on your roster, or even three if you're comfortable relying on several mid-round wide receivers.