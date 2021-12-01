 NFL Week 13 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 13 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates his touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Dec 1, 2021

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently third out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1

Key

  • GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
  • Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
  • FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
FANTRAX IS THE OFFICIAL FANTASY FOOTBALL SPONSOR OF PFF! Create a free Fantrax account for a chance to win an autographed jersey at Fantrax.com/PFF
Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Lamar Jackson BLT @PIT
2 Tom Brady TB @ATL GM
3 Josh Allen BUF NE
4 Patrick Mahomes KC DEN
5 Justin Herbert LAC @CIN
6 Kyler Murray ARZ @CHI
7 Jalen Hurts PHI @NYJ GM
8 Dak Prescott DAL @NO BM
9 Matthew Stafford LA JAX GM
10 Joe Burrow CIN LAC
11 Kirk Cousins MIN @DET GM
12 Derek Carr LV WAS
13 Taysom Hill NO DAL FA
14 Russell Wilson SEA SF
15 Carson Wentz IND @HST GM
16 Taylor Heinicke WAS @LV
17 Tua Tagovailoa MIA NYG
18 Tyrod Taylor HST IND
19 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @SEA FA
20 Daniel Jones NYG @MIA
21 Mac Jones NE @BUF BM, FA
22 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @KC FA
23 Justin Fields CHI ARZ FA
24 Matt Ryan ATL TB BM
25 Ben Roethlisberger PIT BLT FA
26 Trevor Lawrence JAX @LA BM
27 Jared Goff DET MIN BM, FA
28 Zach Wilson NYJ PHI FA

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 13 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.