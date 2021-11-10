 NFL Week 10 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

NFL Week 10 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) signals to the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 10, 2021

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently fifth out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 06:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10

Key

  • GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
  • Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
  • FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Lamar Jackson BLT @MIA GM
2 Josh Allen BUF @NYJ GM
3 Tom Brady TB @WAS GM
4 Dak Prescott DAL ATL GM
5 Matthew Stafford LA @SF
6 Justin Herbert LAC MIN BM
7 Patrick Mahomes KC @LV
8 Aaron Rodgers GB SEA
9 Kyler Murray ARZ CAR
10 Jalen Hurts PHI @DEN
11 Russell Wilson SEA @GB
12 Derek Carr LV KC
13 Carson Wentz IND JAX
14 Kirk Cousins MIN @LAC
15 Teddy Bridgewater DEN PHI
16 Ryan Tannehill TEN NO BM
17 Matt Ryan ATL @DAL
18 Taylor Heinicke WAS TB BM, FA
19 Tua Tagovailoa MIA BLT LP
20 Ben Roethlisberger PIT DET GM, FA
21 Mac Jones NE CLV BM, FA
22 Baker Mayfield CLV @NE
23 Trevor Lawrence JAX @IND
24 Jimmy Garoppolo SF LA BM, FA
25 Trevor Siemian NO @TEN FA
26 Taysom Hill NO @TEN FA
27 Jared Goff DET @PIT FA
28 Mike White NYJ BUF FA
29 Phillip Walker CAR @ARZ FA
30 Jacoby Brissett MIA BLT FA
31 Trey Lance SF LA BM, FA

