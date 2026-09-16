Fantasy Football IDP Rankings: Week 2

Ernest Jones IV in the top 10: The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is tied for the league lead in combined solo and assisted tackles.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke is one of only three analysts to rank in the top-10 in FantasyPros IDP rankings competition each of the last six seasons.

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These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for IDP leagues.

The table includes two positions: the PFF position, which you'll find in our premium stats, and the IDP position, which is the more traditional designation.

Injury designations, such as Q for questionable, are included once they become official leading up to a game. Before then, the most recent practice status is provided, including DNP for did not participate, LP for limited participation and FP for full participation.

You can find rankings in other formats in our rankings tool.