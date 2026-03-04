Fantasy Football Free Agency Primer: Best skill-position landing spots

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

NFL free agency is right around the corner, so there will be a flurry of signings as players join new teams, potentially greatly affecting the fantasy football landscape along the way. Before that happens, it’s good to have a grasp on which situations are more ideal for fantasy purposes and which teams have the biggest needs.

Below are the skill position rankings of each team as things stand right now – no franchise tags, re-signings, etc. – and state how much of their 2025 usage they are currently slated to lose in free agency. The full free agent list is pulled using Over The Cap’s free agency tracker.

Running Backs (rushing)

Highlighting the teams with the highest expected percentage of available running back carries from the 2025 season, this chart relies on expected free agents and includes the percentage of rushing yards and rushing touchdowns their slated free agent running backs accounted for this past season.

Top running back landing spots

The Kansas City Chiefs leaned heavily on Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco this past season, though both players are expected to hit the open market, which has made the Chiefs one of the top destinations for either a rookie running back or high-end free agent in the eyes of fantasy managers.

Depending on what the Jacksonville Jaguars decide to do with Travis Etienne’s expiring contract and how they feel about Bhayshul Tuten as a replacement, the Jaguars could end up as a prime spot for a new lead back as an up-and-coming offense.

Other running back landing spots of note

Running Backs (receiving)

Highlighting the teams with the highest expected percentage of available running back routes and targets from the 2025 season, this chart relies on expected free agents and includes the percentage of routes run, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns their slated free agent running backs accounted for this past season.

Top receiving back landing spots

The Chiefs lead the way again, as was the case when it came to potentially vacated carries, it makes sense that those pending free agents also made up the majority of backfield routes as well.

With Jeremy McNichols and Austin Ekeler pending free agents, the Washington Commanders are likely going to need a receiving back, even if they do decide that Jacory Croskey-Merritt can lead them in carries; receiving was not his strong suit, as he earned just 11 targets in 2025 and a poor 43.4 PFF receiving grade.

Kenneth Gainwell finished second on the Pittsburgh Steelers in total targets (87) in 2025, leaving a sizable hole for the team to fill in that regard, whether it’s second-year Kaleb Johnson or a new name to come in and take on that role.

Other receiving back landing spots of note

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers leave a lot of potential backfield targets up for grabs, which could once again be a benefit to a Bucky Irving bounce-back season after earning a 90.5 receiving grade as a rookie on 52 targets and still seeing 33 targets this past season in just 10 games.

The Jets, Jaguars and Seahawks could all potentially bring back last year’s lead receiving backs either through franchise tags or new contracts, which could make these spots significantly more or less interesting for fantasy purposes.

Wide receivers

Highlighting the teams with the highest expected percentage of available wide receiver routes and targets from the 2025 season, this chart relies on expected free agents and includes the percentage of routes run, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns their slated free agent wide receivers accounted for this past season.

Top wide receiver landing spots

Jauan Jennings is scheduled to hit free agency after finishing second on the San Francisco 49ers this past season and leading the team in targets the year before. His departure will create a significant need for another receiver to step up or be brought into Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The New York Giants were led in receiving by pending free agent Wan’Dale Robinson in 2025, as he was a key target for them these past two seasons. Even with Malik Nabers returning healthy for 2026, the team will likely need another target opposite him with Robinson potentially leaving.

The Washington Commanders are set to lose five wide receivers in free agency, and none are more important than Deebo Samuel, who led the team in targets (99), receptions (72), receiving yards (727) and receiving touchdowns (five), potentially opening up a favorable fantasy role for a new wide receiver next to Terry McLaurin in 2026.

Other wide receiver landing spots of note

Much like at the running back position, the Chiefs are losing a significant amount of contributors from their 2025 season, though they have key pieces still remaining (Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy), but they will likely bring in help.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are potentially losing two of their three top target earners from this past season with Kenneth Gainwell at running back and Calvin Austin at wide receiver, as there is going to be a clear need for another body opposite D.K. Metcalf for this coming season.

The Dallas Cowboys applied their franchise tag to George Pickens this offseason. They would have become a likely top destination for a usable fantasy option in a wide receiver-friendly offense, though Pickens will now continue in that spot for at least another season.

Tight ends

Highlighting the teams with the highest expected percentage of available tight end routes and targets from the 2025 season, this chart relies on expected free agents and includes the percentage of routes run, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns their slated free agent tight ends accounted for this past season.

Top tight end landing spots

Dallas Goedert scored 12 receiving touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 and has been the team’s TE1 for several years. His potential departure could create a significant need and fantasy opportunity at the position for an offense looking to regain past success.

The Miami Dolphins are going through significant changes, and one of those key changes will be what they do at tight end with Darren Waller and Greg Dulcich potentially departing in free agency, as there’s a key need for that offense.

The Tennessee Titans are in the market for a new lead receiver with Chigoziem Okonkwo leading the team in receiving yards (560) in 2025 and potentially leaving in free agency, along with several wide receivers, making them an interesting destination for fantasy purposes.

Other tight end landing spots of note