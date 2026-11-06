Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads fantasy receivers: The Seahawks wide receiver has scored 219.4 PPR points through Week 8, with 16 receptions of at least 20 yards and three 40-plus-yard touchdown catches.

Jahmyr Gibbs sets the pace on explosive runs: The Lions running back leads the position with 27 carries of at least 10 yards and has scored a position-leading 199.8 PPR points.

Kenneth Walker III delivers breakaway production: The Chiefs running back has recorded 20 runs of at least 10 yards, including two of 40-plus yards, helping him reach 160.1 PPR points and the RB2 ranking.

A 40-yard touchdown catch delivers at least 11 PPR points on a single play. That kind of big play can swing a fantasy matchup far more quickly than another 3-yard reception.

But the value also comes from stacking smaller chunk gains. Looking at runs of 10-plus yards, receptions of 20-plus yards and touchdowns of 40-plus yards, these five players have consistently delivered explosive plays that boost both their offenses and their fantasy managers’ scoring.

All statistics are through Week 8, with fantasy totals based on full PPR scoring.

Smith-Njigba has combined explosive scoring with the volume of a receiver who rarely leaves the action. He has caught 64 passes for 985 yards and nine touchdowns, producing a position-leading 219.4 PPR points.

He has generated 16 receptions of at least 20 yards. His three catches of 40-plus yards have all finished in the end zone, tying Christian Watson for the most receiving touchdowns from that distance.

His 93.3 PFF receiving grade and 3.65 yards per route run both lead qualifying wide receivers, while his 332 yards after the catch have added another source of production.

Those long touchdowns have provided spectacular boosts to a workload that already includes 84 targets. Fantasy managers have received both frequent involvement and the ability to turn one opportunity into a substantial return.

Watson has delivered three receiving touchdowns of 40-plus yards, accounting for half of his six touchdown catches. His four receptions of 40-plus yards have tied for the most among wide receivers. He has added 13 receptions of at least 20 yards.

Watson has averaged 16.9 yards per reception, with a 14.2-yard average depth of target showing how frequently Green Bay has looked for him downfield. He has translated that role into 708 receiving yards and 148.8 PPR points, ranking WR3.

His 78.2 PFF receiving grade has been solid, while his 2.65 yards per route run rank seventh among qualifying wide receivers. Those numbers give his fantasy production substance beyond the three long scoring plays, although another three distant touchdowns should never be treated as automatic.

0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% Target Share 0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 Yards / Route Run AVG AVG Smith-Njigba Evans Higgins Smith Nacua Lamb Olave London Flowers Chase Nabers Jefferson Hollins Burden III Wilson Washington Collins Noel St. Brown Pickens Mitchell McMillan Moore Wilson Adams Meyers Williams Watson Allen Golden Cooper Jr. Vele Coleman Douglas Diggs Thornton Hutchinson Shakir Downs Burks Coker Rice Raymond White Concepcion Washington Odunze Wicks Douglas Boston Horton Metchie III Chism III McConkey McLaurin Waddle Cameron Bateman Tucker Tate Watkins Godwin Addison Harris Flournoy Williams Dotson Bryant Fields Robinson Meyers Williams Samuel Egbuka Boutte Kupp Lane Bernard Johnson Tremayne Worthy Mumpfield Wilson Treadwell Ayomanor Brooks Lemon Metcalf Sutton Bourne Harrison Jr. Doubs TeSlaa Jeudy Nailor Cooper Wayne Hurst Thomas Jr. Coleman Jr. Bell Williams Brown Shaheed Walker Johnston Ridley Cowing Felton Cooks Franklin Royals Mooney Palmer Lance Pittman Jr. Zaccheaus Melton Brown Jennings The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR · SEA Target Share 36.2% 1st / 120 Yards / Route Run 3.65 1st / 120 Mike Evans WR · SF Target Share 19.2% 32nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 3.41 2nd / 120 Tee Higgins WR · CIN Target Share 23.6% 18th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.86 5th / 120 DeVonta Smith WR · PHI Target Share 15.9% 47th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.21 21st / 120 Puka Nacua WR · LA Target Share 25.9% 12th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.74 6th / 120 CeeDee Lamb WR · DAL Target Share 31.1% 3rd / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.60 9th / 120 Chris Olave WR · NO Target Share 28.2% 6th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.37 14th / 120 Drake London WR · ATL Target Share 28.2% 6th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.74 6th / 120 Zay Flowers WR · BLT Target Share 26.1% 11th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.90 4th / 120 Ja'Marr Chase WR · CIN Target Share 24.0% 17th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.07 26th / 120 Malik Nabers WR · NYG Target Share 30.2% 4th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.54 10th / 120 Justin Jefferson WR · MIN Target Share 21.9% 24th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.13 24th / 120 Mack Hollins WR · NE Target Share 8.6% 89th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.30 16th / 120 Luther Burden III WR · CHI Target Share 22.8% 19th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.52 11th / 120 Garrett Wilson WR · NYJ Target Share 28.5% 5th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.07 26th / 120 Parker Washington WR · JAX Target Share 25.0% 14th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.33 15th / 120 Nico Collins WR · HST Target Share 14.8% 50th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.16 22nd / 120 Jaylin Noel WR · HST Target Share 9.9% 77th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.25 18th / 120 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR · DET Target Share 32.5% 2nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.29 17th / 120 George Pickens WR · DAL Target Share 21.1% 26th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.86 35th / 120 Adonai Mitchell WR · NYJ Target Share 10.9% 72nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.52 11th / 120 Tetairoa McMillan WR · CAR Target Share 26.8% 10th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.07 26th / 120 DJ Moore WR · BUF Target Share 13.6% 55th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.45 13th / 120 Michael Wilson WR · ARZ Target Share 27.0% 9th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.48 60th / 120 Davante Adams WR · LA Target Share 17.1% 41st / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.07 26th / 120 Jakobi Meyers WR · JAX Target Share 17.0% 43rd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.80 37th / 120 Antonio Williams WR · WAS Target Share 14.8% 50th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.57 53rd / 120 Christian Watson WR · GB Target Share 21.7% 25th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.65 8th / 120 Keenan Allen WR · IND Target Share 20.7% 27th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.76 39th / 120 Matthew Golden WR · GB Target Share 27.1% 8th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.15 23rd / 120 Omar Cooper Jr. WR · NYJ Target Share 5.9% 103rd / 120 Yards / Route Run 3.18 3rd / 120 Devaughn Vele WR · NO Target Share 18.1% 36th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.27 69th / 120 Keon Coleman WR · BUF Target Share 14.1% 54th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.65 49th / 120 Demario Douglas WR · NE Target Share 16.3% 46th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.70 47th / 120 Stefon Diggs WR · WAS Target Share 20.7% 27th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.53 59th / 120 Tyquan Thornton WR · KC Target Share 7.3% 96th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.23 19th / 120 Xavier Hutchinson WR · HST Target Share 16.6% 44th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.63 51st / 120 Khalil Shakir WR · BUF Target Share 19.4% 30th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.02 30th / 120 Josh Downs WR · IND Target Share 18.7% 34th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.20 74th / 120 Treylon Burks WR · WAS Target Share 9.9% 77th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.74 43rd / 120 Jalen Coker WR · CAR Target Share 17.5% 38th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.83 36th / 120 Rashee Rice WR · KC Target Share 11.2% 69th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.99 33rd / 120 Kalif Raymond WR · CHI Target Share 13.2% 58th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.23 71st / 120 Cody White WR · LV Target Share 7.4% 95th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.24 70th / 120 KC Concepcion WR · CLV Target Share 19.3% 31st / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.54 55th / 120 Malik Washington WR · MIA Target Share 25.0% 14th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.72 46th / 120 Rome Odunze WR · CHI Target Share 16.4% 45th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.65 49th / 120 Dontayvion Wicks WR · PHI Target Share 13.0% 59th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.54 55th / 120 Caleb Douglas WR · MIA Target Share 10.0% 75th / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.11 25th / 120 Denzel Boston WR · CLV Target Share 22.7% 20th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.42 64th / 120 Tory Horton WR · SEA Target Share 6.0% 102nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.03 88th / 120 John Metchie III WR · CAR Target Share 8.8% 88th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.02 89th / 120 Efton Chism III WR · NE Target Share 8.6% 89th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.47 62nd / 120 Ladd McConkey WR · LAC Target Share 12.2% 62nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.23 19th / 120 Terry McLaurin WR · WAS Target Share 13.3% 57th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.74 43rd / 120 Jaylen Waddle WR · DEN Target Share 22.7% 20th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.54 55th / 120 Josh Cameron WR · JAX Target Share 5.7% 105th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.68 48th / 120 Rashod Bateman WR · BLT Target Share 13.5% 56th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.34 65th / 120 Tre Tucker WR · LV Target Share 17.5% 38th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.90 34th / 120 Carnell Tate WR · TEN Target Share 22.6% 22nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.00 32nd / 120 Jordan Watkins WR · SF Target Share 4.5% 115th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.59 52nd / 120 Chris Godwin WR · TB Target Share 17.5% 38th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.06 85th / 120 Jordan Addison WR · MIN Target Share 18.5% 35th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.32 68th / 120 Tre Harris WR · LAC Target Share 14.4% 52nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.75 41st / 120 Ryan Flournoy WR · DAL Target Share 15.4% 49th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.33 66th / 120 Jameson Williams WR · DET Target Share 18.9% 33rd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.74 43rd / 120 Jahan Dotson WR · ATL Target Share 14.4% 52nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.76 39th / 120 Pat Bryant WR · DEN Target Share 5.7% 105th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.46 63rd / 120 Malachi Fields WR · NYG Target Share 12.9% 60th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.23 71st / 120 Wan'Dale Robinson WR · TEN Target Share 22.2% 23rd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.15 78th / 120 Dohnte Meyers WR · CIN Target Share 9.1% 83rd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.16 77th / 120 Kyle Williams WR · NE Target Share 5.4% 108th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.57 53rd / 120 Deebo Samuel WR · SF Target Share 9.1% 83rd / 120 Yards / Route Run 2.02 30th / 120 Emeka Egbuka WR · TB Target Share 25.3% 13th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.11 79th / 120 Kayshon Boutte WR · HST Target Share 11.2% 69th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.11 79th / 120 Cooper Kupp WR · SEA Target Share 12.1% 64th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.86 101st / 120 Ja'Kobi Lane WR · BLT Target Share 6.1% 101st / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.86 101st / 120 Germie Bernard WR · PIT Target Share 15.8% 48th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.33 66th / 120 Tez Johnson WR · TB Target Share 7.7% 94th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.75 41st / 120 Brycen Tremayne WR · CAR Target Share 4.8% 113th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.06 85th / 120 Xavier Worthy WR · KC Target Share 20.5% 29th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.00 90th / 120 Konata Mumpfield WR · LA Target Share 6.6% 99th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.90 97th / 120 Roman Wilson WR · PIT Target Share 9.6% 80th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.54 55th / 120 Laquon Treadwell WR · IND Target Share 11.0% 71st / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.91 95th / 120 Elic Ayomanor WR · TEN Target Share 10.9% 72nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.19 76th / 120 Jalen Brooks WR · ARZ Target Share 5.3% 110th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.82 103rd / 120 Makai Lemon WR · PHI Target Share 17.6% 37th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.91 95th / 120 D.K. Metcalf WR · PIT Target Share 24.2% 16th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.20 74th / 120 Courtland Sutton WR · DEN Target Share 17.1% 41st / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.95 93rd / 120 Kendrick Bourne WR · ARZ Target Share 12.8% 61st / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.11 79th / 120 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR · HST Target Share 9.0% 85th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.79 105th / 120 Romeo Doubs WR · NE Target Share 10.4% 74th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.79 38th / 120 Isaac TeSlaa WR · DET Target Share 7.9% 92nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.10 82nd / 120 Jerry Jeudy WR · CLV Target Share 9.4% 81st / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.75 107th / 120 Jalen Nailor WR · LV Target Share 8.9% 87th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.71 109th / 120 Darius Cooper WR · PHI Target Share 10.0% 75th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.92 94th / 120 Jared Wayne WR · MIA Target Share 6.7% 98th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.90 97th / 120 Ted Hurst WR · TB Target Share 11.9% 66th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.97 92nd / 120 Brian Thomas Jr. WR · JAX Target Share 9.4% 81st / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.88 100th / 120 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR · MIA Target Share 11.7% 67th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.79 105th / 120 Chris Bell WR · MIA Target Share 11.7% 67th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.99 91st / 120 Isaiah Williams WR · NYJ Target Share 7.2% 97th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.06 85th / 120 A.J. Brown WR · NE Target Share 9.0% 85th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.22 73rd / 120 Rashid Shaheed WR · SEA Target Share 12.1% 64th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.08 84th / 120 Devontez Walker WR · BLT Target Share 3.5% 117th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.64 110th / 120 Quentin Johnston WR · LAC Target Share 12.2% 62nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.10 82nd / 120 Calvin Ridley WR · TEN Target Share 5.4% 108th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.73 108th / 120 Jacob Cowing WR · SF Target Share 4.0% 116th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.54 113th / 120 Tai Felton WR · MIN Target Share 3.4% 119th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.48 115th / 120 Brandin Cooks WR · SF Target Share 3.5% 117th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.48 115th / 120 Troy Franklin WR · DEN Target Share 5.2% 111th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.59 112th / 120 Jalen Royals WR · KC Target Share 4.9% 112th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.49 114th / 120 Darnell Mooney WR · NYG Target Share 9.8% 79th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.61 111th / 120 Joshua Palmer WR · BUF Target Share 6.3% 100th / 120 Yards / Route Run 1.48 60th / 120 Bryce Lance WR · NO Target Share 8.5% 91st / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.33 119th / 120 Michael Pittman Jr. WR · PIT Target Share 4.6% 114th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.90 97th / 120 Olamide Zaccheaus WR · ATL Target Share 5.9% 103rd / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.21 120th / 120 Bo Melton WR · GB Target Share 3.4% 119th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.43 117th / 120 Dyami Brown WR · WAS Target Share 7.9% 92nd / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.80 104th / 120 Jauan Jennings WR · MIN Target Share 5.6% 107th / 120 Yards / Route Run 0.34 118th / 120

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Gibbs has led all running backs in runs of at least 10 yards — with 27. He has reached that threshold on 17.2% of his 157 carries, so he has consistently created meaningful gains through seven games.

His longest run has covered 30 yards. He has rushed for 773 yards and eight touchdowns, forcing a position-leading 51 missed tackles along the way.

An 83.8 PFF rushing grade has supported that production, and his 90.7 receiving grade shows his value through the air. Gibbs has added 34 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

The combination has produced 199.8 PPR points, the most among running backs, and an average of 28.5 per game. His receiving involvement has given fantasy managers another route to points when running lanes have been harder to find.

Cook has ranked second among running backs with 23 runs of 10-plus yards. With 138 attempts, he has produced one of those gains on exactly one-sixth of his carries.

That frequency has helped him reach 707 rushing yards at 5.1 yards per attempt. His longest run has covered 35 yards, and he has scored seven rushing touchdowns across seven games.

His 66.8 PFF rushing grade has left room for improvement, but Buffalo has continued to generate substantial gains with him carrying the ball. The explosive runs have helped move the offense into scoring territory, where Cook has converted 10 carries inside the 5-yard line into five touchdowns.

Cook has supplied 135.7 PPR points to rank RB11. With only 12 receptions, his fantasy production has depended heavily on what he has accomplished on the ground, making those frequent chunk gains particularly valuable.

40.0 60.0 80.0 Run Grade 40.0 60.0 80.0 Receiving Grade AVG AVG Tuten Walker III Gibbs Warren Robinson Pollard Hubbard Allen Williams Corum Johnson Stevenson Rodriguez Jr. Henry Irving McCaffrey Gainwell Barkley Perine Williams Gordon II Montgomery Brown Love Allgeier Jeanty Croskey-Merritt White Marks Cook Harvey Swift Dowdle Kamara Taylor Hill Black Pierce Mitchell Heyward Spears Skattebo Vidal Hampton Dobbins Jones Wilson Donaldson Judkins Washington Jr. Holani Lloyd Miller The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Bhayshul Tuten RB · JAX Run Grade 90.8 2nd / 53 Receiving Grade 80.4 5th / 53 Kenneth Walker III RB · KC Run Grade 88.8 4th / 53 Receiving Grade 83.1 4th / 53 Jahmyr Gibbs RB · DET Run Grade 83.8 9th / 53 Receiving Grade 90.7 1st / 53 Jaylen Warren RB · PIT Run Grade 91.1 1st / 53 Receiving Grade 71.8 10th / 53 Bijan Robinson RB · ATL Run Grade 89.6 3rd / 53 Receiving Grade 67.0 22nd / 53 Tony Pollard RB · TEN Run Grade 86.5 5th / 53 Receiving Grade 55.3 39th / 53 Chuba Hubbard RB · CAR Run Grade 85.3 7th / 53 Receiving Grade 70.7 12th / 53 Braelon Allen RB · NYJ Run Grade 85.6 6th / 53 Receiving Grade 56.0 37th / 53 Kyren Williams RB · LA Run Grade 84.9 8th / 53 Receiving Grade 70.9 11th / 53 Blake Corum RB · LA Run Grade 80.5 13th / 53 Receiving Grade 56.5 36th / 53 Emmett Johnson RB · KC Run Grade 73.5 19th / 53 Receiving Grade 90.3 2nd / 53 Rhamondre Stevenson RB · NE Run Grade 80.6 12th / 53 Receiving Grade 64.8 26th / 53 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB · JAX Run Grade 75.2 18th / 53 Receiving Grade 68.8 18th / 53 Derrick Henry RB · BLT Run Grade 72.5 22nd / 53 Receiving Grade 68.0 19th / 53 Bucky Irving RB · TB Run Grade 82.7 10th / 53 Receiving Grade 39.1 49th / 53 Christian McCaffrey RB · SF Run Grade 75.9 16th / 53 Receiving Grade 67.3 20th / 53 Kenneth Gainwell RB · TB Run Grade 82.0 11th / 53 Receiving Grade 54.5 41st / 53 Saquon Barkley RB · PHI Run Grade 72.6 21st / 53 Receiving Grade 68.9 17th / 53 Samaje Perine RB · CIN Run Grade 73.2 20th / 53 Receiving Grade 66.4 23rd / 53 Javonte Williams RB · DAL Run Grade 68.9 24th / 53 Receiving Grade 77.1 7th / 53 Ollie Gordon II RB · MIA Run Grade 76.6 15th / 53 Receiving Grade 56.0 37th / 53 David Montgomery RB · HST Run Grade 67.5 28th / 53 Receiving Grade 67.1 21st / 53 Chase Brown RB · CIN Run Grade 65.9 33rd / 53 Receiving Grade 62.7 29th / 53 Jeremiyah Love RB · ARZ Run Grade 70.7 23rd / 53 Receiving Grade 44.5 46th / 53 Tyler Allgeier RB · ARZ Run Grade 68.0 27th / 53 Receiving Grade 69.4 15th / 53 Ashton Jeanty RB · LV Run Grade 68.1 26th / 53 Receiving Grade 65.7 24th / 53 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB · WAS Run Grade 65.3 36th / 53 Receiving Grade 61.3 31st / 53 Rachaad White RB · WAS Run Grade 64.5 38th / 53 Receiving Grade 70.2 14th / 53 Woody Marks RB · HST Run Grade 67.0 30th / 53 Receiving Grade 64.4 27th / 53 James Cook RB · BUF Run Grade 66.8 32nd / 53 Receiving Grade 49.6 44th / 53 RJ Harvey RB · DEN Run Grade 60.6 43rd / 53 Receiving Grade 77.4 6th / 53 D'Andre Swift RB · CHI Run Grade 64.3 40th / 53 Receiving Grade 73.2 9th / 53 Rico Dowdle RB · PIT Run Grade 64.4 39th / 53 Receiving Grade 60.5 32nd / 53 Alvin Kamara RB · NO Run Grade 64.3 40th / 53 Receiving Grade 73.7 8th / 53 Jonathan Taylor RB · IND Run Grade 65.8 34th / 53 Receiving Grade 56.7 35th / 53 Justice Hill RB · BLT Run Grade 68.6 25th / 53 Receiving Grade 57.2 34th / 53 Kaelon Black RB · SF Run Grade 65.0 37th / 53 Receiving Grade 49.4 45th / 53 Dameon Pierce RB · PHI Run Grade 75.3 17th / 53 Receiving Grade 37.1 51st / 53 Keaton Mitchell RB · LAC Run Grade 58.6 46th / 53 Receiving Grade 62.1 30th / 53 Connor Heyward RB · LV Run Grade 77.3 14th / 53 Receiving Grade 63.5 28th / 53 Tyjae Spears RB · TEN Run Grade 50.8 52nd / 53 Receiving Grade 69.4 15th / 53 Cam Skattebo RB · NYG Run Grade 67.2 29th / 53 Receiving Grade 38.2 50th / 53 Kimani Vidal RB · LAC Run Grade 63.3 42nd / 53 Receiving Grade 52.3 42nd / 53 Omarion Hampton RB · LAC Run Grade 57.9 47th / 53 Receiving Grade 57.4 33rd / 53 J.K. Dobbins RB · DEN Run Grade 57.8 48th / 53 Receiving Grade 65.4 25th / 53 Aaron Jones RB · MIN Run Grade 65.4 35th / 53 Receiving Grade 29.5 53rd / 53 Emanuel Wilson RB · SEA Run Grade 54.9 50th / 53 Receiving Grade 70.3 13th / 53 CJ Donaldson RB · NO Run Grade 67.0 30th / 53 Receiving Grade 44.0 47th / 53 Quinshon Judkins RB · CLV Run Grade 55.2 49th / 53 Receiving Grade 85.2 3rd / 53 Mike Washington Jr. RB · LV Run Grade 59.4 45th / 53 Receiving Grade 41.5 48th / 53 George Holani RB · SEA Run Grade 60.2 44th / 53 Receiving Grade 50.8 43rd / 53 MarShawn Lloyd RB · GB Run Grade 54.5 51st / 53 Receiving Grade 30.9 52nd / 53 Kendre Miller RB · NO Run Grade 43.7 53rd / 53 Receiving Grade 54.9 40th / 53

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Walker has offered both regular explosive runs and the longer breakaways that can transform a weekly score.

His 20 carries of at least 10 yards rank third among running backs. He has also produced two runs of 40-plus yards, including one touchdown, with his longest carry stretching 76 yards.

Walker has earned an 88.8 rushing grade, fourth among qualifying running backs. His 48 forced missed tackles rank second at the position, while his 3.84 yards after contact per attempt rank third among qualifying backs. He has repeatedly created additional yardage after defenders have reached him.

Those efforts have produced 770 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns through seven games. Adding 22 catches for 131 yards and two more scores has taken him to 160.1 PPR points, ranking RB2. His ability to extend runs has supplied both the steady yardage and sudden scoring opportunities fantasy managers want.