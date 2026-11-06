- Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads fantasy receivers: The Seahawks wide receiver has scored 219.4 PPR points through Week 8, with 16 receptions of at least 20 yards and three 40-plus-yard touchdown catches.
- Jahmyr Gibbs sets the pace on explosive runs: The Lions running back leads the position with 27 carries of at least 10 yards and has scored a position-leading 199.8 PPR points.
- Kenneth Walker III delivers breakaway production: The Chiefs running back has recorded 20 runs of at least 10 yards, including two of 40-plus yards, helping him reach 160.1 PPR points and the RB2 ranking.
A 40-yard touchdown catch delivers at least 11 PPR points on a single play. That kind of big play can swing a fantasy matchup far more quickly than another 3-yard reception.
But the value also comes from stacking smaller chunk gains. Looking at runs of 10-plus yards, receptions of 20-plus yards and touchdowns of 40-plus yards, these five players have consistently delivered explosive plays that boost both their offenses and their fantasy managers’ scoring.
All statistics are through Week 8, with fantasy totals based on full PPR scoring.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Smith-Njigba has combined explosive scoring with the volume of a receiver who rarely leaves the action. He has caught 64 passes for 985 yards and nine touchdowns, producing a position-leading 219.4 PPR points.
He has generated 16 receptions of at least 20 yards. His three catches of 40-plus yards have all finished in the end zone, tying Christian Watson for the most receiving touchdowns from that distance.
His 93.3 PFF receiving grade and 3.65 yards per route run both lead qualifying wide receivers, while his 332 yards after the catch have added another source of production.
Those long touchdowns have provided spectacular boosts to a workload that already includes 84 targets. Fantasy managers have received both frequent involvement and the ability to turn one opportunity into a substantial return.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Watson has delivered three receiving touchdowns of 40-plus yards, accounting for half of his six touchdown catches. His four receptions of 40-plus yards have tied for the most among wide receivers. He has added 13 receptions of at least 20 yards.
Watson has averaged 16.9 yards per reception, with a 14.2-yard average depth of target showing how frequently Green Bay has looked for him downfield. He has translated that role into 708 receiving yards and 148.8 PPR points, ranking WR3.
His 78.2 PFF receiving grade has been solid, while his 2.65 yards per route run rank seventh among qualifying wide receivers. Those numbers give his fantasy production substance beyond the three long scoring plays, although another three distant touchdowns should never be treated as automatic.
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Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Gibbs has led all running backs in runs of at least 10 yards — with 27. He has reached that threshold on 17.2% of his 157 carries, so he has consistently created meaningful gains through seven games.
His longest run has covered 30 yards. He has rushed for 773 yards and eight touchdowns, forcing a position-leading 51 missed tackles along the way.
An 83.8 PFF rushing grade has supported that production, and his 90.7 receiving grade shows his value through the air. Gibbs has added 34 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns.
The combination has produced 199.8 PPR points, the most among running backs, and an average of 28.5 per game. His receiving involvement has given fantasy managers another route to points when running lanes have been harder to find.
James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Cook has ranked second among running backs with 23 runs of 10-plus yards. With 138 attempts, he has produced one of those gains on exactly one-sixth of his carries.
That frequency has helped him reach 707 rushing yards at 5.1 yards per attempt. His longest run has covered 35 yards, and he has scored seven rushing touchdowns across seven games.
His 66.8 PFF rushing grade has left room for improvement, but Buffalo has continued to generate substantial gains with him carrying the ball. The explosive runs have helped move the offense into scoring territory, where Cook has converted 10 carries inside the 5-yard line into five touchdowns.
Cook has supplied 135.7 PPR points to rank RB11. With only 12 receptions, his fantasy production has depended heavily on what he has accomplished on the ground, making those frequent chunk gains particularly valuable.
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Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Walker has offered both regular explosive runs and the longer breakaways that can transform a weekly score.
His 20 carries of at least 10 yards rank third among running backs. He has also produced two runs of 40-plus yards, including one touchdown, with his longest carry stretching 76 yards.
Walker has earned an 88.8 rushing grade, fourth among qualifying running backs. His 48 forced missed tackles rank second at the position, while his 3.84 yards after contact per attempt rank third among qualifying backs. He has repeatedly created additional yardage after defenders have reached him.
Those efforts have produced 770 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns through seven games. Adding 22 catches for 131 yards and two more scores has taken him to 160.1 PPR points, ranking RB2. His ability to extend runs has supplied both the steady yardage and sudden scoring opportunities fantasy managers want.