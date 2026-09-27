The Houston Texans have a good matchup: The Indianapolis Colts’ secondary has allowed over 320 passing yards each of the last two weeks, so their options in the passing game are worth considering.

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Every player below (and more) is in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which takes the advice from this article and tailors it to your specific league.

Sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, and anyone already rostered disappears from the list, so you only see players you can actually add. No synced league? Filter by roster percentage to cut the names who won't be sitting on your wire anyway. From there, you can narrow by position, by matchup or by PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player for the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it here.

Jump to a position group:

QB | RB | WR | TE

Quarterback

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (Rostered in 36.9% of leagues on ESPN)

Stroud ranks in the middle of the pack among fantasy quarterbacks this season, averaging 16.8 points per game. While his ceiling is capped with Nico Collins dealing with an injury, he faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks so far this season. Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have each thrown for at least 320 yards against Indianapolis.

While it’s unlikely Stroud matches those totals, he is the best option still available on the waiver wire. Ideally, anyone who needed a quarterback this week already added Tyler Shough, Jordan Love or Bryce Young. All three were available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues at the start of the week but have since fallen below that threshold.

Smith has been an effective passer, completing 70.8% of his passes while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. His fantasy production hasn’t matched his passing efficiency because he has thrown only one touchdown. He has accomplished this against the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans, both of whom have been average in coverage this season.

The Jets face the Detroit Lions this week, and Detroit has allowed at least 30 points in each of its first two games. The Lions have a 51.0 team coverage grade this season. Their biggest defensive strength is their pass rush, but the Jets have been excellent in pass protection.

Smith won’t be ranked among the top 12 quarterbacks this week, but this matchup gives him one of his best opportunities to finish there.