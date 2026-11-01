Jonah Coleman is still available in too many leagues: Coleman was the top waiver wire option at running back to begin the week, and that was before RJ Harvey landed on injured reserve.

A potential high-scoring Washington Commanders–Philadelphia Eagles game: Both defenses rank among the top six in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, which could lead to some big scoring from the rookie wide receivers.

Jacoby Brissett can be a QB1 this week: Most quarterbacks who face the Dallas Cowboys typically end up as QB1s for the week. This week, it’s Brissett’s turn to take advantage of the Cowboys secondary.

Every player below — and plenty more — is in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which turns this article's analysis into waiver-wire recommendations tailored to your league.

If you sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, any player already rostered will disappear from the player pool, so you see only the players you can actually add. If you haven't synced your league, you can filter by roster percentage to cut players who won't be sitting on your wire anyway.

From there, you can narrow by position, matchup or PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player to read the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it today!

Jump to a position group:

Quarterback

Only a few available quarterbacks have averaged at least 15 fantasy points per game this season. Most face top-10 defenses this week, but Brissett is one of the notable exceptions.

Brissett has scored at least 16 fantasy points in more than half of his games. He has generally faced a difficult schedule, with only two favorable matchups through his first seven games. He has averaged 19.9 fantasy points in those favorable matchups, and this week he faces the Dallas Cowboys, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

While Brissett is only a borderline QB1 this week, he should be a top streaming option for fantasy managers who need a starter. The Cardinals will likely turn to Carson Beck over the next month or two, making Brissett an unlikely long-term fantasy option.

Most quarterbacks available in more than 90% of ESPN leagues haven’t produced much in fantasy football this season, but Willis has scored more than 20 fantasy points in each of his last two games. He didn’t produce much on the ground early in the season, but he has scored at least 9 fantasy points from rushing alone in each of his last two games. He faces the New England Patriots this week, which isn’t an ideal matchup. However, his recent fantasy production makes him the top option among widely available quarterbacks despite the difficult matchup.