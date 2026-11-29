Brock Purdy’s injury leaves a void at quarterback: Purdy was ruled out Friday afternoon after 10 teams had already played. Fantasy managers with Purdy may have a backup who is no longer eligible to start this week. This article highlights several quarterback options for those who need to replace him.

Stop sleeping on Caleb Douglas: Douglas is the most accomplished wide receiver on the waiver wire and has been for several weeks. While his matchup isn’t ideal, he remains a viable fantasy starter this week.

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Every player below — and plenty more — can be found in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which turns the analysis from this article into waiver-wire recommendations tailored to your specific league.

If you sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, any player already rostered will disappear from the player pool, so you see only the players you can actually add. If you haven't synced your league, you can filter by roster percentage to cut players who won't be sitting on your wire anyway.

From there, you can narrow by position, matchup or PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player for the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it today!

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Quarterback

Watson had the best performance among quarterbacks available on the waiver wire in Week 10, completing 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards against the Houston Texans while adding 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries. His yards per pass attempt have improved compared to recent seasons, and he’s running more frequently than at any other point in his career.