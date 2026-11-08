Devin Singletary is the last man standing in New York: Three of the top four running backs for the New York Giants from the start of the season are either injured or off the roster, leaving Singletary as a potential feature back this week.

Injuries open the door for wide receivers: Adonai Mitchell and Antonio Williams were among the top waiver wire options at wide receiver to start the week. Since then, some of their top competition for targets were ruled out, as were cornerbacks for their opposition.

Target the Miami Dolphins passing game: Miami faces the Detroit Lions, where Miami will need to score a lot of points, and Detroit has allowed a lot of fantasy points to quarterbacks. New injuries on defense could make life even easier for Malik Willis.

Every player below (and more) is in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which takes the advice from this article and tailors it to your specific league.

Sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, and anyone already rostered disappears from the list, so you only see players you can actually add. No synced league? Filter by roster percentage to cut the names who won't be sitting on your wire anyway. From there, you can narrow by position, by matchup or by PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player for the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it here.

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Quarterback

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins (Rostered in 22.5% of leagues on ESPN)

It’s not a great week for fantasy managers looking for the next great quarterback off the waiver wire. Only five readily available quarterbacks reached double-digit fantasy points last week. One has a bye this week, and the other four have poor upcoming matchups. The one exception is Willis.

Willis had a slow start to the season, but he’s scored at least 15 fantasy points in each of the last three games. He’s scored at least 15 passing points in two of those games and at least nine rushing points in two of the three.

On top of that, he plays the Detroit Lions this week. And not only has Detroit allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, but they are also far from fully healthy right now: Kerby Joseph still isn’t ready to return; starting cornerback D.J. Reed is also out; and linebacker Jack Campbell is on injured reserve. That makes the matchup even more favorable.

Anyone who needs a quarterback this week should turn to Willis. He also has average-to-good matchups in each of the following five weeks before the schedule gets tougher in the fantasy playoffs.

Sam Darnold is considered week-to-week with a quadriceps injury, leaving Lock as Seattle's starter this week against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock has made just one other start this season, which also came against Arizona. In that game, he completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona has allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, making Lock the best option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues looking for a quarterback. He should be considered a mid-range QB2.