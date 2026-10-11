Target the Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles is missing several skill players on offense, but their opponent, the Denver Broncos, are also missing key players. This means other Chargers players should be able to step up and take advantage of the situation.

Jacoby Brissett is a low-end QB1 this week: Brissett faces a favorable matchup against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to thrive this season.

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Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (Rostered in 46.9% of leagues on ESPN)

Brissett has a respectable 79.0 offensive grade for Arizona this season. He’s completing 67.8% of his passes, but it’s only leading to 5.4 yards per attempt. He’s taken on a conservative approach with a 6.8-yard average depth of target. He has both a low big-time throw rate and a turnover-worthy throw rate.

The conservative approach typically isn’t helpful for fantasy quarterbacks, and Brissett is currently a mid-range QB2 this season. He’s reached those heights thanks to volume. Brissett has attempted 152 passes this season, ranking eighth-best among quarterbacks.

He’s worth considering this week, unlike most other weeks, because the Cardinals face the Detroit Lions, the team that has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. All four quarterbacks to face Detroit have scored at least 21 points and finished as a QB6 or better. The Lions are top-five in points scored and points allowed this season, which is perfect for opposing fantasy quarterbacks. Arizona can take advantage of a struggling defense and get a lot of volume because the offense is trying to keep up with the Lions, the top-graded unit this season.

The matchup is good enough to make Brissett a low-end QB1 this week, ahead of guys like Tyler Shough, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Bo Nix and Sam Darnold.

C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love and Sam Darnold are the next-best options in at least 50% of leagues, but they have similar roster percentages to Brissett. So, if Brissett isn’t available, there is a chance none of these players are.

Bagent had a solid Week 4 against the New York Jets, completing 25 of 34 passes for 268 yards, though he didn't throw a touchdown pass. He faces a Green Bay Packers defense that just lost starting linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and is still without Micah Parsons. Green Bay has earned a below-average 61.9 overall PFF defensive grade this season and allowed 105 points, ranking among the 10 worst defenses in points allowed per game.

Bagent is only a mid-range QB2 this week, making him primarily a superflex option. However, he is also the best available emergency starter for fantasy managers in need of a quarterback.