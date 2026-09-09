Fantasy Football: Last-minute waiver wire targets for the 2026 NFL season

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns: Concepcion has a chance to lead his team in targets from Week 1 onward.

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Fantasy football waiver wire columns typically limit recommended player additions to the sub-50.0% rostership threshold. In this instance, the threshold is cast aside, with high-upside players with top-24 positional scoring potential remaining available in some half-point-per-reception (half-PPR) Yahoo! leagues and PPR ESPN leagues.

The article below breaks down available players ranging from must-adds to speculative stashes.