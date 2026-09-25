Michael Wilson's production has cratered: The Cardinals receiver has totaled 14.4 PPR points through two games despite drawing 11 targets in a pass-heavy offense.

Green Bay's run game is struggling: The Packers have just 39 rushing attempts, while MarShawn Lloyd has earned a 57.3 PFF rushing grade.

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The early part of the NFL season is rife with overreactions in fantasy football. But what if they’re not actually overreactions? What if everything really is spiraling quickly?

With that in mind, here are the panic-station readings for some of the players you might have been banking on in fantasy football this season.

The fantasy community was celebrating — at least those who didn’t hold stock in Marvin Harrison Jr. — when Wilson got paid in the offseason. From Week 11 onward in 2025, Wilson finished as the weekly WR1 twice and added three more top-10 finishes at the position.

It would be easy to lump Harrison in here, too, but it felt like his fantasy stock was already near its lowest point. Still, with just four targets and one catch on the year, his stock continues to fall. Wilson, on the other hand, was flying high to close out 2025.

In 2026, Wilson has totaled just 14.4 PPR points, finishing the first two weeks as the WR33 and WR81. He is tied for second on the Cardinals in targets, with 11. Given that Arizona ranks in the bottom 12 in rushing attempts (51) and the top 10 in passing attempts (65), the fact that Wilson has parlayed that environment into fewer than 15 fantasy points is a major concern for his value going forward.

For dynasty managers with Wilson, this may be a season in which you simply hold and hope for better quarterback play in 2027.

The Green Bay Packers’ run game

The Packers’ running game is bad. The team is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the fewest rushing attempts in the league (39), and when MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson have gotten the ball, they have done very little with it.

Lloyd is the “bright spot” of the running back room — he's earned a 57.6 PFF rushing grade and produced 14.3 fantasy points, but the early returns are grim for a running game that has historically been so efficient under Matt LaFleur.

Given Josh Jacobs’ off-field situation, fantasy managers were investing heavily in Lloyd, and the early returns have been bleak. Granted, the third-year back scored a touchdown in the Week 2 victory over the New York Jets, but without that lone score, his fantasy production would be under 10 points.

It doesn’t help that the Packers have struugled to block in the running game. Lloyd ranks 29th among running backs in yards before contact (17), while Brooks ranks 40th (14).

All signs point to a rough season for the Packers’ running game and potentially Lloyd returning to waivers or becoming little more than a deep stash. That would be quite a fall for a player who entered Week 1 as a trendy RB2/RB3 option.

Editor's note: Data from Weeks 1 and 2. Week 3 Thursday Night Football is excluded.

Herbert has thrown for just 401 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season — in games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders currently have the seventh-highest defensive PFF grade through two weeks at 69.6, while the Cardinals rank 20th with a 59.8 mark.

The Mike McDaniel offense has yet to take off in Los Angeles, and this time, the offensive line can’t really take the blame. The Chargers have surrendered just 15 pressures so far, tied for fourth-fewest in the league.

Herbert ranks as the QB25, and the Chargers are about to enter a brutal stretch of their schedule, with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans coming up. Given the rough start and the gauntlet ahead, it’s not unreasonable for fantasy managers to consider benching Herbert.