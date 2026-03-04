Dynasty Stock Watch: This week's risers and fallers, plus one sleeper

Isaiah Bond will experience his first full NFL offseason after a promising end to his rookie year: The undrafted pass catcher is situated in an uncertain wide receiver room and currently faces limited competition on the depth chart. With better quarterback play and a new coaching staff, he may have an opportunity to break out.

The Broncos' reported interest in David Montgomery doesn't bode well for RJ Harvey: Denver was always expected to add running back help this offseason, but if that comes in the form of a player of Montgomery's caliber, Harvey won't be in a position to produce consistently.

We’ll be taking stock of dynasty fantasy football assets each week of the offseason based on recent news and general outlooks. Here are two players whose stock is trending up, two whose stock is trending down and one who carries stash potential.

Tony Pollard’s expected release thrusts Spears into the Titans’ RB1 role for now, although the team will almost certainly be in the market for more running back talent this offseason.

Spears’ role in Tennessee's offense has diminished each season since his promising RB34 finish as a rookie, largely because of Pollard. Yet, no runner has come close to threatening his RB2 spot on the team over the years.

Now, Spears has a chance to seize the RB1 job with a great pass-catching skill set. Since entering the league in 2023, he places above the 75th percentile in PFF receiving grade and yards per route run. That puts him in the same company as Christian McCaffrey, Bucky Irving, Josh Jacobs and Bijan Robinson, among others.

Spears will need to figure things out on the ground, where his average of 3.9 yards per carry fell well behind Pollard’s 4.5 number in 2025. Still, he is a certified tackle-breaker whose career 77.4 PFF rushing grade is just above the three-year league average.

Bottom Line: Pending offseason additions, Spears will be the Titans' RB1 after Tony Pollard's expected release. While it remains to be seen if he can produce on a more intense rushing workload, he brings a great pass-catching skill set. Yet, he is currently being drafted as the RB48 in 2026 dynasty startups.

Stock Down: WR/CB Travis Hunter

This situation is well documented at this point: Hunter is not expected to be a full-time wide receiver in 2026.

Even before that became apparent, dynasty managers who used an early first-round pick on Hunter in 2025 dynasty rookie drafts should have been worried about his ability to come back from a season-ending knee injury to compete for targets with Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.

Thomas, Washington and Meyers each led the Jaguars in targets in at least five games last season (with a handful of ties), while Hunter did so twice across seven outings before being shut down. His best showing came in his final game, a PPR WR7 outing.

Trevor Lawrence‘s tendency to spread the ball around may bode well for Hunter at times down the line, but it will likely lead to inconsistent fantasy production for a part-time player.

Hunter is plenty talented, and the Jaguars spent ultra-premium draft capital to acquire him, but his ambiguous fantasy situation amid a crowded wide receiver room is clearly one to avoid.

Bottom Line: I'm skeptical of Hunter's ability to yield consistent fantasy production in a crowded wide receiver room in a part-time role.

Now is the time to secure Bond late in startup drafts. For those in already established leagues, anyone who currently rosters him likely won’t be selling low.

The Browns’ ugly quarterback situation led to Bond’s woeful 42.9% catch rate in 2025 (last in the NFL), with Dillon Gabriel completing only five of his 17 passes sent Bond’s way. When Shedeur Sanders took over, things looked better for the Texas product, who caught seven of 13 targets for 194 yards — including three grabs of 20-plus yards.

That’s not to say Sanders — who isn’t guaranteed to be the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2026 — will be Bond’s savior, as the rookie quarterback made more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws. But he was accurate on 62.9% of his passes (10th best), per PFF charting, which at least gave Bond a chance to produce compared to Gabriel’s 55.9% clip (41st).

Bond will get to experience his first training camp after off-field issues led to his undrafted status last offseason, and the 21-year-old profiles as arguably the most promising wide receiver in Cleveland ahead of free agency and the draft. Plus, a new coaching staff with Todd Monken at the helm may want to get him more involved.

Bottom Line: Bond's run with Shedeur Sanders to end the 2025 season was promising if unspectacular. With slightly better quarterback play and a full offseason, he could really rise in the Browns' unestablished receiver room.

The Broncos were reportedly in on trading for Lions running back David Montgomery, whom the Texans ended up acquiring for Day 2 and 3 draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

The fact that Denver is in the market for another running back shouldn’t be surprising. Head coach Sean Payton has leaned on a two-headed backfield in the past. But it’s still not a good sign that the Broncos were looking to add a player of Montgomery’s caliber. The veteran has never logged fewer than 800 rushing yards in a season and frequently vultured high-value touches and touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs while in Detroit.

Harvey, meanwhile, broke out a bit as a rookie following JK Dobbins’ injury, producing four top-15 weekly fantasy finishes — including two in the top five — across six weeks without Dobbins in the fold. He flashed as a receiver but was largely inefficient as a rusher, averaging just 3.4 yards per attempt from Week 10 through the end of the regular season (tied for 54th out of 62 qualifiers).

It’s now all but confirmed that the Broncos will add to their running back room, so Harvey’s dynasty stock will likely only fall from here.

Bottom Line: The Broncos are set to add talent to their running back room this offseason, leaving RJ Harvey in a difficult spot to produce. That was always the expectation, but Denver's reported interest in David Montgomery solidified it.

One Sleeper to Stash: RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

In doing some NFL Scouting Combine research, I was reminded of how promising a running back prospect Lloyd was. Injuries have never let him test that ability in the NFL.

He forced missed tackles at a 95th-percentile rate in college and averaged a whopping 7.1 yards per carry in his final season at USC before declaring for the draft. The Packers made him a third-round pick and the fourth running back off the board overall.

Fast-forward to 2026, and Lloyd has logged all of seven regular-season snaps in two years. It’s a bleak situation. Some dynasty managers have likely given up on him, but the Packers reportedly won’t tender restricted free agent Emanuel Wilson, allowing him to test the market. That potentially puts Lloyd right behind Jacobs if the 25-year-old is healthy.

Lloyd carries next to no value right now in dynasty but is a great cheap flier since he has yet to see any significant work in the NFL due to injury and not poor production or low draft capital.

Bottom Line: Lloyd has never had a chance to display his skill set in the NFL due to injuries. His prospect profile was promising, though, and he may be the RB2 behind Josh Jacobs in 2026.