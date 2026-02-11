Dynasty Stock Watch: This week's risers and fallers, plus one sleeper

David Njoku could end up back in a TE1 role: Now that it's confirmed Njoku won't be returning to the Browns to play behind Harold Fannin Jr., he has the chance to join one of many tight-end-needy teams, boosting his dynasty value at the backend of his career.

We’ll be taking stock of dynasty fantasy football assets each week of the offseason. Here are two players whose stock is trending up, one whose stock is trending down, one whose stock is stagnant and one who carries stash potential.

Stock Up: TE David Njoku, Free Agent

Free-agent-to-be David Njoku announced that he will not return to the Cleveland Browns after spending nine years with the team. It’s the Harold Fannin Jr. era in Cleveland after his TE6 PPR ranking as a rookie.

And yet, the soon-to-be 30-year-old Njoku is a buy, in my eyes, for dynasty leagues.

His trade price is depressed at the moment, but he’s poised to land with a tight-end-needy team in free agency, of which there are several. The Dolphins, Falcons, Eagles, Bengals and Commanders are a few that stand out. Potentially being freed from tight-end target competition is a great thing for Njoku.

He is just two years removed from a TE5 PPR finish, and he hasn't logged fewer than four touchdowns in a season since 2020. His age shouldn’t scare off prospective NFL teams or dynasty managers, as plenty of older tight ends have recently displayed juice toward the backend of their careers (George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, etc.).

We don’t know what the future holds for Njoku, but that unknown fantasy outcome is better than wasting away behind Fannin. Managers in TE-premium leagues should jump at the chance to acquire the veteran at an affordable price.

Bottom Line: Going to a new team in free agency is a great thing for Njoku and his dynasty value, especially if he lands as a team's TE1.

Dynasty managers continue to tout Benson as the next big thing in the Cardinals’ backfield, but at some point, we have to come to terms with the fact that he has yet to do much in two NFL seasons, even if due to a lack of opportunities.

Now coming off a knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign after four games, Benson faces the reality that new head coach Mike LaFleur could resort to using him as a change-of-pace back, like how the Rams deployed Blake Corum this past year with LaFleur as offensive coordinator, while James Conner or a free-agent signing handles the bulk of the work.

That wouldn’t be a bad outcome for Benson — it led to an RB40 PPR finish for Corum in 2025 — but it might not be the role that Benson’s dynasty managers want to see.

It’s not that Benson is a bad player. He’s a 23-year-old former second-round pick whose ability to break tackles and generate yards after contact puts him near the 90th percentile in both facets, albeit on limited carries. That type of player is capable of breaking out, but it’s getting to the point where dynasty managers might want to explore trades while Benson’s value is still high.

Bottom Line: Trey Benson could continue to face an uphill battle to lead the Cardinals' backfield. He's still only 23 years old, so dynasty managers may want to explore trading him while his perceived value remains somewhat high.

Stock Up: RB Kenneth Walker III, Free Agent

If you can find a trade partner who values Walker’s Super Bowl MVP performance, take advantage and sell.

Walker is a solid dynasty asset, but running back value is a tricky thing in the dynasty space. His stock is high right now after he racked up 161 yards against the Patriots in Super Bowl 60, and there seems to be a strong chance that the Seahawks will re-sign him after Zach Charbonnet’s serious knee injury. Regardless, Walker profiles as the top running back on the market.

The 25-year-old has plenty of tread on his tires and is a tackle-breaking machine (61 forced missed tackles, tied for fifth most), but some will see his effort in the Super Bowl and forget that he wasn’t overly productive for fantasy football. Only four times did he place among the top 10 running backs in a week. The same was true in 2024, although he missed some time due to injury.

All of this is to say: Walker’s stock is high right now. It’s a great time to explore trade offers with those affected by recency bias.

Bottom Line: Take advantage of Walker's superb Super Bowl showing and see what leaguemates are willing to pay for the 25-year-old, who could even depart Seattle in free agency.

Declaring someone’s stock as “stagnant” isn’t all that helpful, but it may be helpful to address Henderson’s situation.

It’s hard to place Henderson’s value.

Staying patient in dynasty is important, and that means not giving up on a second-round running back who doesn’t see carries as a rookie. It also means being realistic and rerolling when a player’s perceived trade value trumps their projected future production.

Henderson is a future RB1; he showed as much in stints as the Patriots’ lead back, twice surpassing 140 rushing yards in a game and racking up 10 rushing and receiving touchdowns. He was a top-five weekly running back three times from Weeks 10-15.

Some managers are concerned because Rhamondre Stevenson is under contract until 2028 and because Henderson handled a combined 21 carries for 49 yards in the postseason, playing a clear second fiddle to the veteran.

Henderson will get his chance to lead this backfield across his rookie contract, and he will likely take over at some point. For now, there are two obvious options: hold onto him and benefit down the road, or sell him while his value remains that of a high-end RB2.

Bottom Line: Don't panic about Henderson's lack of carries in the playoffs. His talent was clearly on display in 2025, and he's destined to lead the Patriots' backfield eventually — even with Rhamondre Stevenson in the fold.

One Sleeper To Stash: QB Derek Carr, Retired

Superflex managers (or those in deep leagues), we’re going to get a little ugly. Starting quarterbacks are at a premium, and the 34-year-old Carr didn’t play last season after retiring due to a shoulder injury. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Carr could “unretire for the right situation” this year.

There’s no reason to get one’s hopes up about Carr being the savior of a fantasy season, but why not take a chance on the veteran if he’s on your league’s waiver wire (as he should be)?

He was the fantasy QB17 in 2022, the QB15 in 2023 and the QB26 in 2024 despite playing in only 10 games. He even earned a career-high 85.6 PFF overall grade in his final season. If he can return that middling value in 2026 with a new team — perhaps the Raiders and his old offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak — he will have been well worth the stash at this point in the offseason.

Bottom Line: Take a chance on stashing Carr at this stage of the offseason, particularly if you're in a superflex league. He likely wouldn't unretire to become a backup, so this is a low-risk, high-reward move.