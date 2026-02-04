Dynasty Stock Watch: This week's risers and fallers, plus one sleeper

Mark Andrews is set to benefit from a new situation in 2025: Isaiah Likely is on track to test free agency, and new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle enjoyed keeping his top tight end involved with the Bears last season.

Will the Saints be Jeremiyah Love's landing spot? A few recent mock drafts, including that of PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema, have the Notre Dame product going to New Orleans. That would almost certainly spell the end of Alvin Kamara's fantasy relevance.

We’ll be taking stock of dynasty fantasy football assets each week of the offseason. Here are two players whose stock is trending up, two whose stock is trending down and one who carries stash potential.

The Ravens are on a hiring spree following John Harbaugh’s exit after 18 years as the team’s head coach. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is among the additions, and while he has yet to call plays in the NFL, his influence on the Bears’ offense in the same role under Ben Johnson has been praised.

Chicago’s offense gave rookie Colston Loveland the highest rate of first-read targets (28.1%) among all tight ends in 2025. Andrews wasn’t too far behind, sitting in 13th place (22.3%). Still, that would have been around 15 extra targets on Andrews’ 2025 workload — and maybe another game or two worth of fantasy production.

Andrews could be slowing down at 30 years old, but he also just signed a three-year contract extension and very likely won’t be competing for targets with pending free agent Isaiah Likely in 2026. He is no stranger to being a top fantasy asset, having finished as the TE6 or better in five seasons. Doyle could get Andrews back to being a safety blanket for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Bottom Line: New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was likely a key factor in the Bears' use of Colston Loveland in 2025. Andrews should face less target competition in 2026, assuming Isaiah Likely departs in free agency, and thus benefit from Doyle's tendencies.

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh appointed Matt Nagy as his offensive coordinator, much to social media’s dismay. Nagy doesn’t exactly have a pristine record of developing young quarterbacks, as neither Mitch Trubisky nor Justin Fields flourished in his time as the Bears’ head coach and offensive play-caller. That could be bad news for Jaxson Dart, but Cam Skattebo may also quietly suffer in Nagy’s scheme.

The bruising Skattebo, who will be coming off a serious leg injury that upended his rookie season in Week 8, was a weekly top-five running back in two out of six games in which he handled at least 10 carries. He particularly thrived in man/gap concepts, where his 83.6 PFF rushing grade ranked in the 92nd percentile. On the contrary, his 70.8 PFF rushing grade in zone schemes placed him in just the 31st percentile.

As the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator (no play calling) from 2023 to 2025, Nagy helped deploy man concepts at a league-low 5% rate. His Bears offense also ranked last in the NFL from 2018 to 2021.

Now, Skattebo did thrive in both run-game concepts in college — slotting above the 90th percentile in each category across his two seasons at Arizona State — but he has yet to show as much in his brief time in the NFL. For now, his injury recovery and Nagy’s scheme lower his stock.

Bottom Line: Fantasy managers have legitimate reasons to worry about Matt Nagy's hiring, whether they roster quarterback Jaxson Dart or running back Cam Skattebo.

This stock watch is less about any recent happenings and more about the general state of the Chiefs’ wide receiver room. It’s not a group to be confident in, but someone has to be the No. 1. That player is unquestionably Rashee Rice, although off-field concerns remain. Worthy is entering Year 3 and could enjoy a greater role if he stays healthy and Kansas City’s attack gets right.

Worthy reportedly battled shoulder and ankle injuries throughout the 2025 season, limiting him to a mere 42 catches and one receiving touchdown. From Weeks 4-6 — when Worthy was healthy and Rice was out due to a suspension — Worthy handled a WR1-type workload, logging 21 targets and ranking as the PPR WR21.

Kansas City was keen to get him the ball, sending 31 screens his way this season — the sixth most among wide receivers. If he can stay at 100% and remain heavily involved, he could look more like a top-20 fantasy wide receiver than the WR55 he finished as this year.

Bottom Line: It's a make-or-break Year 3 for Xavier Worthy, who has a great opportunity to become even more involved in the Chiefs' offense in a healthy 2026 campaign.

Stock Down: New Orleans Saints RB room

February NFL mock drafts are nothing to live and die by, but the top running back in the 2026 class — Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love — is beginning to come off the board at No. 8 in several analysts’ early predictions of day one’s festivities.

That eighth overall pick belongs to the Saints.

The selection would make sense, providing some clarity for New Orleans’ messy running back room. Kendre Miller, Devin Neal and Alvin Kamara are set to return from last year’s backfield. Kamara is 30 years old and on the decline after an RB45 finish and an MCL sprain that ended his season prematurely. Miller and Neal, only 23 and 22 years old, respectively, similarly suffered injuries and were unable to take control of the lead role.

Over the past three years, Love ranks above the 85th percentile in six of PFF’s seven stable metrics — including a 99th-percentile mark in zone PFF rushing grade and a 97th-percentile figure in yards after contact per attempt.

Dynasty managers are already baking in the uncertainty of New Orleans’ running backs, but perhaps there should be even more caution moving forward.

Bottom Line: Albeit very early in the process, draft analysts have begun to pencil in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to the New Orleans Saints. The pick would make sense and would ruin the value of the Saints' current topsy-turvy running back room.

One Sleeper To Stash: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Washington Commanders

This isn’t a rookie darling. It’s not a pretty sleeper pick. And it’s certainly not a high-percentage dart throw. Rodriguez has a low chance to lead the Commanders’ backfield in 2026 after flashing at times this past season, and Washington would be wise to add more backfield talent in the 2026 NFL Draft and free agency.

Still, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s underwhelming rookie campaign led Rodriguez to see more touches than anyone could have expected entering the 2025 season. Rodriguez ended up with three weekly top-20 RB finishes. In all five of his games from Weeks 11-18, he handled 10-plus carries and earned 65.0-plus PFF rushing grades.

Rodriguez was far from a league-winner, but he appears to be a low-cost target to handle a similar role in Washington’s running back pecking order next season as a restricted free agent.

Bottom Line: The Commanders will very likely turn to free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft to redo their running back room, but on the off chance that they don't find what they're looking for, restricted free agent Chris Rodriguez Jr. could be in line for another significant role in 2026.