Fantasy Football: Current must-draft ADPs on Underdog Fantasy

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

Today’s endless fantasy football cycle allows enthusiastic fantasy managers to begin drafting best ball teams soon after each season’s Super Bowl concludes.

Although free agency, the NFL draft, trades and injuries that occur in the offseason, spring and summer create unforeseen variables, exploiting apparently mispriced average draft positions (ADPs) is one way to navigate early drafts.

The article below breaks down five players whose Underdog Fantasy ADPs currently make them must-draft players for the 2026 NFL season.

As detailed recently, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson successfully returned from a 2024 torn ACL by finishing as the half-point-per-reception (half-PPR), Weeks 8-17 overall WR9 and earning an 83.2 PFF offense grade, which is a career-best among his four NFL seasons. Watson currently faces decreased target competition in 2026 and is available via a 5.09, WR29 ADP.

Green Bay allowed the No. 1 target earner in two of the last three seasons, including 2025, wide receiver Romeo Doubs, to sign with the New England Patriots in free agency. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has a chance to play in Week 1 after tearing an ACL in Week 9, 2025, though his involvement could be limited. His 40 targets in Weeks 1-9 rank second among Packers skill position players. Among eight Packers skill position players with at least 25 targets, Doubs’ 77.3 PFF receiving grade ranks fourth. Kraft’s 82.9 PFF receiving grade ranks third. Watson will face far softer target competition this season.

Among 31 NFL wide receivers with at least 50 targets in Weeks 8-17, Watson ranks four in yards per route run (YPRR, 2.51), second in yards per reception (17.5) and first in average depth of target (aDot, 18.0) and deep-target rate (32.7%).

Watson is a potential WR1 available via a WR3 ADP.

As detailed previously, Thomas finished as the half-PPR, Weeks 1-18 WR43 in 2025, while playing through multiple injuries, after being drafted via a 2.03, WR8 ADP following an excellent 2024 rookie season. Thomas’ “late-season productivity signals a potential 2026 bounce back after 2025’s landmine.” He is now available roughly four rounds later as the WR30. He earned a 65.5 PFF offense grade last year after earning an 82.3 PFF offense grade in 2024.

Despite a down year, Thomas still fares well when compared to his peers, thanks to his elite rookie season performance.

Among 39 NFL wide receivers with at least 180 targets in 2024-2025, Thomas ranks 22nd in targets (219) and target rate (21.4%), fifth in yards per reception (14.7) and aDot (13.1), third in deep-target rate (24.2%), 19th in YPRR (1.96) and ninth in yards after the catch per reception (5.4). His 78.3 PFF receiving grade ranks 29th.

Thomas’ per-route yardage efficiency puts him in the WR2 category, while four other qualifying metrics yield top-10 rankings.

He profiles as a far better player than the WR30 and should be treated accordingly.

The Washington Commanders declined to re-sign No. 1 receiving tight end and No. 2 run-blocking tight end Zach Ertz, who turned 35 in November 2025 and suffered a torn ACL in Week 14. The front office signed former Tennessee Titans No. 1 receiving tight end and No. 2 run-blocking tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, 26, to replace him via a three-year contract. This is a perfect schematic fit. Okonkwo will immediately compete for the No. 2 target-earning role and is available via a 16.06, TE26 ADP. He earned

Among incumbent Commanders skill position players, only No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin (59 targets) earned more than 31 targets. Among incumbent Commanders skill position players with at least 25 targets, McLaurin (87.0 PFF receiving grade) is the only player to earn at least a 65.0 PFF receiving grade. Free agent signee, running back Rachaad White, is the only remaining notable receiving weapon signed by the Commanders’ front office thus far. He earned a 67.1 PFF receiving grade. This is a talent-deficient receiving corps that could facilitate a career-best season for Okonkwo.

Among 27 NFL tight ends with at least 200 targets in 2022-2025, Okonkwo ties for 19th in targets (262), ranks 16th in target rate (19.0%), 11th in slot-target rate (8.9%), sixth in deep-target rate (9.5%), ties for 13th in YPRR (1.46), ties for sixth in missed tackles forced (39) and ranks third in yards after the catch per reception (5.8). His 70.8 PFF receiving grade ranks 18th.

Okonkwo will benefit from improved quarterback play as well. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels earned a 73.8 PFF passing grade in an injury-impacted season last year, while Titans quarterback Cam Ward earned a 56.4 PFF passing grade.

Okonkwo has TE1 potential.

As forecasted in previously, “Seahawks general manager John Schneider could opt to initiate a backfield reset via the 2026 NFL draft and free agency.” Schneider allowed Seattle's former lead rusher to depart via free agency before signing former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal. Wilson is currently penciled in as the team’s starter and can be drafted via a 16.11, RB60 ADP. He earns an 87.7 PFF rushing grade over the last three seasons, ranking 15th among 51 NFL running backs with at least 250 rushing attempts in 2023-2025.

Seahawks high-value-down specialist, running back Zach Charbonnet, underwent ACL reconstruction on February 20th, 2026. Skill position players generally return to play nine-to-twelve months post-op. Returning at the earliest possible date gets him on the field circa Week 12. Returning circa Week 16 or later could be ideal. Charbonnet’s 85.3 PFF offense grade earned in 2025 is the best among his three NFL seasons. The front office has not signed him to an extension, and he has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Wilson stands 5-foot-10, 226 pounds, boasting a 32.4 body mass index (BMI) rating. He has a relatively positive health record, having missed time with a shoulder injury in his 2023 rookie season, being listed as questionable to play in Week 1, 2024, with a hip injury and suffering a bone bruise in his knee in August 2025.

Among 51 NFL running backs with at least 250 rushing attempts in 2023-2025, Wilson’s 0.18 missed tackles forced per rushing attempt ties for 25th, 2.9 yards after contact per rushing attempt ranks 36th, 24.4% first-down and/or touchdown conversion rate ranks 14th and 4.4 yards per rushing attempt ranks 20th.

Wilson is not an elite rusher, but he is built to handle a high-volume workload and is currently penciled in as Seattle’s starting running back. His ADP is extremely affordable, given his upside.

Singleton is available via a 17.07, RB64 ADP after following an overall productive college career, operating as his backfield’s No. 2 rusher in all four seasons and as the primary pass catcher in three of the last four. Singleton stands 6-foot, 219 pounds with a 29.7 BMI. His physical build and receiving skills suggest three-down usage is possible. Fantasy managers should target his high-upside profile late in best ball drafts. His 77.6 PFF offense grade ranks 28th among 65 Power Four running backs with at least 350 offensive snaps in 2025.

Among incoming rookie prospects on PFF’s predictive big board 2026, Singleton ranks 146th overall and seventh positionally.

Singleton posted multiple career-best data points in 2024, including rushing attempts (174), missed tackles forced per rushing attempt (0.19), stuff rate (10.9%), rushing yards (1,106), targets (52), receptions (41), receiving yards (375), receiving touchdowns (five), receiving first downs (16), receiving yards after the catch (361), target rate (22.5%), slot-target rate (6.5%), YPRR (1.62), average depth of target (aDot, 1.3), plus a 79.7 PFF offense grade and an 83.1 PFF rushing grade.

Among 37 Power Four running backs with at least 60 targets in 2023-2025, Singleton’s 19.4% target rate ties for 11th and 1.68 YPRR ties for sixth.

Singleton may not be an elite prospect, but he possesses a fantasy-friendly three-down profile and is available as a late-round dart throw.