Super Bowl 60: Rookie outlooks for 2026

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Neither team received meaningful box score contributions from rookie skill position players despite three players selected in the 2025 NFL draft’s first three rounds being active for the game.

The article below breaks down the 2026 outlook for all three players, plus two more who earned Super Bowl rings without setting foot on the field.

Henderson produced volatile results in PFF’s stable metrics this season while failing to overtake veteran starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson can be expected to improve in 2026, though sharing the backfield workload in a near-even split with Stevenson may be Henderson’s ceiling outcome. Stevenson’s 77.2 PFF offense grade bests Henderson’s 68.0 PFF offense grade.

The rookie running back finished as the Weeks 1-18 half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) RB18, buoyed by three outings in which he scored 27.5-plus points. He scored single-digit sums 10 times.

Henderson (5-foot-10, 208 pounds) effectively picks up rushing yards after contact. He must improve his overall per-play efficiency aside from that, as both a rusher and receiver.

Henderson’s rushing data among 35 NFL running backs with at least 155 rushing attempts and his receiving data among 32 NFL running backs with at least 35 targets.

NFL RB Rushing & Receiving TreVeyon Henderson PFF Rushing Grade 72.7 (No. 27) Rush Att. 210 (No. 23) Missed Tackles Forced Per Rush Att. 0.15 (T-No. 30) Yards After Contact Per Rush Att. 3.3 (No. 10) Yards Per Rush Att. 4.7 (No. 12) Stuff Rate 20.0% (No. 24) Explosive Run Plays 19 (T-No. 24) PFF Receiving Grade 58.3 (No. 28) Targets 47 (T-No. 16) Target Rate 17.0% (No. 18) Yards Per Route Run 0.92 (T-No. 24) Average Depth Of Target 0.1 (No. 16) Yards After Contact Per Reception 7.1 (No. 26) Explosive Pass Plays 4 (T-No. 20)

Among 43 NFL running backs with at least 150 offensive touches, Henderson’s 16.8% missed tackles forced rate ranks 32nd.

Among 42 NFL running backs with at least 45 pass-protection snaps, Henderson’s 30.7 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 37th.

Stevenson was sidelined by a toe injury in Weeks 9-11, allowing Henderson to operate as the fill-in starter, handling a 74.0% touch share (57 touches) among Patriots running backs during that span and earning a 67.2 PFF offense grade. He rushed 47 times for 264 rushing yards and four touchdowns, forcing tackles at a 0.15 rate while averaging 5.4 yards after contact. He caught 10 of 11 targets for 66 receiving yards and one touchdown while averaging 0.79 yards per route run (YPRR).

Henderson’s three positively volatile weeks propelled him into the season-long RB2 ranks. He must improve his overall play if he wishes to produce another such finish in 2026.

Williams produced erratic yet intriguing results, operating as a downfield receiver in his 2025 rookie season. He caught one of two targets for seven yards in Super Bowl LX. Williams’ 59.4 PFF offense grade ranks ninth among 10 Patriots skill position players with at least 300 offensive snaps.

Williams earned five targets in Weeks 1-9, serving as an ineffectual rotational backup.

He produced his first explosive pass play by scoring a 72-yard touchdown in Week 10, catching one of two targets while playing on 30-plus offensive snaps in his second straight game. Williams played a then-season-high 45 offensive snaps the following week but squandered the opportunity by failing to catch any of his three targets. He played just five offensive snaps the following week and played on 42.8% of the offensive snaps in Weeks 16-Super Bowl LX.

Despite the midseason flop, Williams flashed starter-worthy traits. Among nine Patriots skill position players with at least 25 targets, he ranks first in average depth of target (aDot, 18.7), yards per reception (18.6) and deep-target rate (37.0%). His 12.1% target rate ranks last, and his 1.00 yards per route run (YPRR) ranks eighth.

Williams’ downfield target-earning ability bodes positively for his high-upside fantasy-scoring outlook, though he must improve his per-play reliability to secure a starting, fantasy-relevant role in 2026.

Chism was surprisingly seldom used in the postseason despite contributing offensively late in the season. He was ruled inactive for Super Bowl LX yet deserves consideration as a late-round option in 2026. Among 26 NFL rookie wide receivers with at least 100 offensive snaps, Chism’s 70.5 PFF offense grade ties for fourth, and his 73.2 PFF receiving grade ranks third.

Chism earned four targets this season (9.8% target rate), catching all four for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown. He picked up first downs on the remaining three receptions and delivered one explosive pass play per game in Weeks 17 through the wild-card weekend. Albeit via a small sample size, Chism averaged 2.32 YPRR.

He also earned a 63.2 PFF kick return grade via 19 kick returns.

Taking a starter-worthy step this offseason is not guaranteed for Chism, though the Patriots’ wide receiver corps lacks star power and is instead comprised of capable role players. The 2025 undrafted free agent can earn a role in three-wide receiver sets with standout showings this spring and summer.

Arroyo played 19 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LX, yet failed to earn a target. As mentioned in Examining second-year players’ positive results from the 2025 NFL season, Arroyo “missed Weeks 15-NFC Championship Game after suffering his third recorded knee injury in four years,” hampering his ability to produce a late-season breakout. Arroyo’s rookie season data points are concerning for his second-year outlook. His 54.1 PFF offense grade ranks 70th among 75 NFL tight ends with at least 300 offensive snaps.

Aside from earning downfield targets efficiently, Arroyo’s rookie season play underwhelms.

Arroyo’s receiving data among 55 NFL tight ends with at least 24 targets, his play-action receiving data among 62 NFL tight ends with at least eight play-action targets and his run-blocking data among 75 NFL tight ends with at least 300 offensive snaps.

NFL TE Receiving, Play Action & Run Blocking Elijah Arroyo PFF Receiving Grade 51.8 (No. 53) Targets 24 (No. 55) Target Rate 14.4% (No. 46) Deep-Target Rate 20.8% (No. 2) Average Depth Of Target 9.0 (No. 11) Yards Per Route Run 1.07 (No. 42) Yards After Contact Per Reception 4.4 (No. 40) PFF Receiving Grade via Play Action 58.6 (No. 52) Targets via Play Action 8 (T-No. 59) Target Rate via Play Action 19.5% (No. 45) Yards Per Route Run via Play Action 1.76 (T-No. 35) PFF Run-Blocking Grade 56.4 (No. 48)

As detailed previously, securing play-action snaps is critical for TE1 productivity. Arroyo’s current play-action receiving efficiency and his run-blocking performance are unlikely to earn him increased opportunities.

Arroyo’s rookie season performance, coupled with recurring knee injuries, renders him just a speculative late-round option in early 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Horton suffered a season-ending shin injury during Week 10’s Thursday practice, just two days after general manager John Schneider acquired former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed via trade. The deal posed problems for Horton then and now, due to Shaheed’s overlapping skillset, though it was somewhat surprising given Horton’s ascension. Although Horton was unavailable for Super Bowl LX, he deserves monitoring this offseason. Among 26 NFL rookie wide receivers with at least 100 offensive snaps, Horton’s 71.0 PFF offense grade ranks third and his 69.1 PFF receiving grade ranks sixth. Among 17 NFL rookie players with at least 15 special teams returns and at least one punt return, Horton’s 79.0 PFF punt return grade ranks second. Shaheed earned a 63.6 PFF offense grade, a 61.9 PFF receiving grade and a 69.0 PFF punt return grade during his time with the Seahawks.

Shaheed is scheduled to enter free agency this offseason. Horton could have a far easier time earning a starting role if Shaheed leaves.

Horton “made plays” working with the first-team offense throughout the summer and managed to log 28 offensive snaps in Week 1 despite suffering a costly ankle injury in Seattle’s second preseason game.

In Week 3, Horton produced the longest punt return touchdown, 95 yards, in Seahawks history and became the third player in franchise history to score a punt return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

He was reportedly forcing coaches to consider him for the No. 2 wide receiver role in early October, making Shaheed’s early-November trade all the more disappointing.

Among 129 NFL wide receivers with at least 22 targets, Horton’s 27.3% deep-target rate ranks 18th, and his 16.6-yard aDot ranks 10th, but his 59.1% catch rate ranks 92nd, 15.9% target rate ranks 80th, and his 1.17 YPRR ranks 84th.

Among 76 NFL players with at least 15 special teams returns and at least one punt return, Horton’s 14.9 yards per punt return ranks third.

Horton’s explosive traits are undeniable, but he must improve his play-to-play consistency as a receiver to earn weekly flex treatment in 2026. Shaheed’s re-signing could limit Horton to a fantasy-unfriendly snap count regardless.