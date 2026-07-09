Jonathan Taylor ranks third: The Indianapolis Colts running back climbs the rankings compared to PPR formats, as he is one of the favorites to lead the NFL in rushing yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, largely thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions' offense.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

This cheat sheet is designed for single-quarterback standard redraft leagues.

Last updated: Thursday, July 9