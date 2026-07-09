- Jonathan Taylor ranks third: The Indianapolis Colts running back climbs the rankings compared to PPR formats, as he is one of the favorites to lead the NFL in rushing yards.
- Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, largely thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions' offense.
- Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.
This cheat sheet is designed for single-quarterback standard redraft leagues.
Last updated: Thursday, July 9