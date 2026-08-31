- Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.
- Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.
- Get ready for draft day with PFF Fantasy: Build your rankings with the Fantasy Rankings Builder, practice with the Mock Draft Simulator, get real-time help from the Live Draft Assistant and dig into the Fantasy Draft Kit, Fantasy Rankings and PFF Premium Stats to make every pick with an edge.
Last updated: Monday, Aug. 31