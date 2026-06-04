Kenneth Walker III captures an elite volume ceiling in Kansas City: Walker has earned a 93.7 PFF rushing grade over the past three seasons, positioning him to dominate high-leverage touches following his high-profile arrival in the Chiefs backfield.

Chase Brown unlocks supreme efficiency alongside a healthy Joe Burrow: Operating against light defensive fronts in a loaded Cincinnati passing attack, Brown paced the position at a premier 22.3 PPR points per game down the stretch when Burrow was fully healthy.

Kyren Williams commands an elite weekly baseline despite rotation concerns: Backed by the top-rated offense in the NFL, Williams offers a safe fantasy floor as the Rams' preferred pass-catching asset, maintaining massive top-five upside if Blake Corum misses time.

Finding value at running back is about more than identifying talented players. It requires identifying situations where talent, opportunity and cost align. These three running backs check all three boxes and have the potential to dramatically outperform their current ADPs in 2026.

Walker has been one of the NFL's most efficient running backs on a per-play basis over the past three seasons. He is tied for first among running backs in PFF rushing grade (93.7) over that span, matching De'Von Achane, while his 77.3 PFF receiving grade ranks 11th among running backs with at least 1,000 snaps. Overall, he ranks second in PFF overall grade (93.2), trailing only Derrick Henry.

That efficiency has not fully translated to fantasy success, particularly last season. Walker split backfield work with Zach Charbonnet, who ranks 12th among running backs in PFF overall grade over the same three-year span. Charbonnet handled a significant share of goal-line work, limiting Walker's touchdown production, while Seattle's offense reduced running back involvement in the passing game, cutting into both players' reception totals.

Walker now joins a Chiefs backfield that moved on from Isiah Pacheco and has not re-signed Kareem Hunt. Kansas City added third-down specialist Emari Demercado in free agency and selected Emmett Johnson in the fifth round, giving the rookie a chance to compete with Brashard Smith for rotational snaps.