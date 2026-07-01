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Fantasy Football: 3 league winners for 2026
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Chase Brown unlocks supreme efficiency alongside a healthy Joe Burrow: Operating against light defensive fronts in a loaded Cincinnati passing attack, Brown paced the position at a premier 22.3 PPR points per game down the stretch when Burrow was fully healthy.

Finding value is about more than identifying talented players. It requires identifying situations where talent, opportunity and cost align. These three players check all three boxes and have the potential to dramatically outperform their current ADPs in 2026.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown ranked 10th among running backs in fantasy points per game in 2024, and he ranked seventh in fantasy points per game in 2025. There is little reason to expect a significant change in 2026.

He benefits from playing in a high-scoring offense where defenses are primarily focused on containing Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Brown ranked seventh among running backs in carries against light boxes while seeing far fewer opportunities against stacked fronts, making his job consistently easier on the ground.

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
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