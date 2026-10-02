Ricky Pearsall offers long-term upside: The 49ers receiver is out for the season, but he has just two drops on 96 career targets and could emerge as a useful WR2 or WR3 when healthy.

Shedeur Sanders could gain opportunity: Sanders is stuck behind Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, but his value could increase if he eventually takes over or is traded.

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We’re already nearing the quarter point of the regular season, and fantasy leagues are starting to take shape. Some fantasy managers are riding the high of a 3-0 start, while others are trying to talk their squads off the canvas after opening 0-3.

But in dynasty leagues, there is always opportunity. Whether managers are looking to strengthen their rosters for a title run or can already see the writing on the wall and are planning for next season, trades will be frequent. Every margin matters, and that’s where the trade “throw-in” can be valuable.

Throw-ins are players — or occasionally picks — whose value is near the floor and who might not be far from the waiver wire. But if you can acquire them for next to nothing, there’s an opportunity to land a future contributor whose value could look very different 12 months from now.

So, who are those players in 2026?

Pearsall’s season ended before it truly began, with the former first-round pick shut down for the year because of a knee injury suffered in the offseason. Since being selected 31st overall in 2024, the former Florida Gator has recorded just 67 catches for 928 yards and three touchdowns.

Injuries have plagued his NFL career, but when healthy, Pearsall has shown he can be productive. He has just two drops on 96 career targets, showcasing his reliable hands, while his 12.8-yard average depth of target highlights the big-play opportunities he can provide fantasy managers.

Pearsall also offers positional versatility. During his 2024 rookie season, he played 129 snaps in the slot and 195 out wide. Now that he’s on injured reserve and won’t be seen again until the 2027 offseason, it’s hardly asking for the earth to cheekily include him in trade proposals. If Pearsall can finally put together a healthy season, he has the talent to emerge as a useful WR2 or WR3 in fantasy.

Again, we’re not looking for stars here. Instead, it’s about finding players dealing with long-term injuries or suboptimal situations that could change in the future. J.J. McCarthy could also belong here following his recent trade to the New York Giants and Jameis Winston’s erratic play.

But Sanders gets the nod. Deshaun Watson is entrenched as the Browns' starter, and after a brutal Week 1 performance that produced a 37.0 overall PFF grade, the former Houston Texan has steadied the ship.

That leaves Sanders in a difficult spot. Among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks from Week 11 onward — when Sanders first saw action — he ranked dead last in PFF passing grade with a 42.3 mark.

Still, Sanders produced a QB2 finish in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans and added three more low-end QB2 finishes. It’s hardly a glamorous return, but that’s the point of a throw-in. Sanders has shown he can provide some useful fantasy production in a pinch, and his opportunity could increase significantly if he either takes over for Watson or is traded before the deadline.

Bell isn’t a player whose value is falling. In fact, it could be rising. However, he has a few things working against him, starting with the makeup of Miami’s offense. Among quarterbacks with at least 75 dropbacks, Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis ranks 20th out of 26 passers in attempts (86) and last in completions (49).

That has resulted in limited fantasy production for Miami’s pass-catchers. Bell has finished as the WR83, WR119 and WR41 through three weeks, with his best outing coming against the Kansas City Chiefs when he caught four passes for 67 yards.

With De'Von Achane now out for the season with a torn ACL, Bell could see an uptick in production. Achane is currently second on the team with 11 targets, although Bell obviously won’t be running the same types of routes or filling the same role as the running back.

It points to a season that threatens to be interesting but will likely underwhelm, especially with Bell himself still working his way back from the serious knee injury he suffered in college last season. But if you can acquire him as a reasonable throw-in, he has the talent to make some noise in 2027 as Miami enters the next stage of its rebuild.