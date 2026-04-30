Caleb Douglas finds a path in Miami: Standing 6-foot-4 with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, Douglas is the premier “X” receiver prospect for a Dolphins offense under Bobby Slowik that lacks a prototypical physical presence on the outside.

Elite speed arrives for Mike McDaniel: The Chargers drafted Brenen Thompson, whose 4.26-second 40-yard dash and top-tier acceleration make him a perfect fit for McDaniel's speed-oriented offensive philosophy.

Baltimore targets size on the perimeter: The Ravens added a pair of large-framed “X” receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. While Sarratt is the higher-graded PFF prospect (86.1), Lane was selected earlier and offers intriguing contested-catch upside.

The NFL draft has come and gone. There is a clear consensus on who should go in the first round of dynasty rookie drafts, but everything after that is largely unpredictable. More than 30 wide receivers were selected, and managers will weigh them differently — some prioritizing draft capital, others landing spot and others pre-draft rankings. Several tight ends went off the board early, but most project as blockers rather than receivers. Fewer running backs were selected than usual, and while most were not taken early, positional scarcity could push them up boards.

Here are three wide receivers projected to go in the third round or later of dynasty rookie drafts based on early consensus rankings. Each has a chance to factor into his team’s rotation as a rookie and provide fantasy value in his first few years in the league.

The second and early third rounds were not kind to fantasy managers holding early second-round picks in dynasty rookie drafts. No running backs were selected in this range, and most wide receivers landed with teams that did not have a clear need at the position. Antonio Williams of the Washington Commanders and Malachi Fields of the New York Giants project as backups, while Germie Bernard will likely be limited to three-receiver sets.

Douglas may have the best chance among Day 2 wide receivers to play in two-receiver sets as a rookie, outside of Denzel Boston, who landed with the Cleveland Browns after falling out of the first round. Douglas was not especially productive in college but posted excellent measurables, including a 6-foot-4 frame, a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 10-foot-6 broad jump and 10.13-inch hands.

He projects as an X receiver, and Miami does not have a clear option at that position. The three most notable receivers on the roster — Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington — all profile more as Z or slot types. New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has a track record of developing productive X receivers, including Brandon Aiyuk with the San Francisco 49ers and Nico Collins with the Houston Texans.

Miami also drafted Chris Bell 19 picks later, but he suffered an injury late last season that could limit his availability early. Douglas may not be the best long-term option, but he should outproduce a typical third-round wide receiver.

The Chargers have a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel’s offense emphasized speed, with De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jonnu Smith and Darren Waller all ranking among the fastest players at their positions based on tracking data.

McDaniel inherits a Chargers team with several fast players — Omarion Hampton, Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Oronde Gadsden — but none with the elite speed he had in Miami. Los Angeles addressed that in free agency by adding running back Keaton Mitchell and made a similar move in the draft by selecting Thompson.

Thompson ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and his tracking data indicates he is among the most athletic wide receivers in the class. Most notably, he ranked highest in acceleration. Tre Harris is currently penciled in as the Chargers’ Z receiver. A second-round pick last season, Harris played significant snaps in 21 and 22 personnel while backing up Keenan Allen in 11 personnel. He ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and his tracking data indicates average speed.

If McDaniel continues to prioritize speed, there is a strong chance Thompson becomes the Chargers’ primary Z receiver at some point this season.

The Ravens had an interesting blend of receivers last season, led by Zay Flowers, who can play the Z and slot roles, along with a group of players who primarily played the X receiver role. That includes Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker, who remain on the roster, and DeAndre Hopkins, who remains a free agent.

Baltimore drafted a pair of rookies in Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who are both taller, larger X receivers. Lane was drafted 25 picks before Sarratt, but Sarratt is being selected a full round earlier in dynasty rookie drafts. Sarratt was ranked higher on our big board heading into the draft and received a higher grade last season, at 86.1 to 77.6.

There is a chance the general draft community was right to view Sarratt higher than Lane, but the Ravens viewed it more important to draft Lane first before Sarratt. While it’s a crowded receiving room, there is a chance Lane emerges instead of Sarratt, given whatever the Ravens' reason was for drafting him first, and you can select him notably later.