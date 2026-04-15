A Carnell Tate-to-Jayden Daniels connection: The Ohio State product will likely be selected within the top 10 picks, and Daniels is the best quarterback Tate could be paired with.

Makai Lemon could enter the season as the Miami Dolphins‘ WR1: The Dolphins are very likely to draft a wide receiver, and that player could quickly lead the team in targets.

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The NFL draft is a little over a week away, and this year’s class features a wide range of wide receivers with varying skill sets. Each NFL team operates within its own scheme and roster context, meaning not every receiver is an ideal fit for every offense.

This article pairs the top eight wide receivers with the teams where they fit best based on both scheme and need. For a deeper look at each player’s strengths, weaknesses and overall ranking, check out my rookie wide receiver rankings.

The Raiders have one of the least experienced wide receiver rooms in the league. Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker currently sit atop the depth chart, and they have combined for just two 100-yard games across seven seasons. Las Vegas is unlikely to address the position in the first round after selecting Fernando Mendoza, and Bell offers as much upside as any second-round wide receiver to develop into a team’s top option.

The Browns’ wide receivers produced the fewest receiving yards (1,467) and touchdowns (4) in the NFL last season. The team returns its top six players from that group, with Tylan Wallace — who has just 22 receptions across five seasons — as the only addition.

Cleveland holds three picks in the top 40, giving it flexibility to target nearly any wide receiver in the class. An X receiver, such as Boston, would make sense, allowing Jerry Jeudy to shift back into a Z or slot role.

The Titans have a crowded wide receiver room but still lack a true X option. The group includes veterans Calvin Ridley and Wan’Dale Robinson, along with second-year receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, but all four have graded better as Z receivers or in the slot. None recorded an average depth of target above 14 yards or a deep target rate above 20% last season. Brazzell would give Tennessee the size and downfield presence it is currently missing.

The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as their head coach, and his offenses have consistently featured slot receivers, including Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and CeeDee Lamb. However, Pittsburgh’s slot production lagged last season, as its wide receivers totaled just 453 receiving yards from the slot — the second fewest in the NFL.

Pittsburgh moved on from several receivers and traded for Michael Pittman Jr., but there is no clear starter in the slot. Concepcion would immediately step in as the Steelers’ top slot option while also providing depth on the outside.

Under Andy Reid, the Chiefs have typically deployed multiple wide receivers with a short average depth of target alongside one or two downfield threats. Kansas City has not re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Rashee Rice’s off-field concerns could prompt the team to seek additional insurance.

Cooper’s player comparison on his draft guide page is Smith-Schuster, making him a natural fit as a potential replacement.

Makai Lemon: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins hold a top-12 pick and are one of the few teams in that range with both a clear need at wide receiver and a strong likelihood of addressing the position early. Miami moved on from Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, replacing them with Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert.

The Dolphins could target a wide range of receiver profiles, and Lemon could be the top option available when they are on the clock.

The Commanders need a true No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Jayden Daniels. Terry McLaurin will be 31 at the start of the season; recent draft picks Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey have yet to record more than 60 receiving yards in a game; and Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson profile as low-cost journeymen.

Tate is widely viewed as the top wide receiver in the class, and Daniels represents one of the best quarterback fits for him.

The Jets’ top two wide receivers are Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Wilson has graded best in the slot, while Mitchell has primarily played as an X receiver. Tyson projects best as a Z receiver, giving New York a more complete receiving trio.

Tyson ranks 15th on consensus big boards and 19th on the PFF big board, while the Jets hold the 16th overall pick, making this a natural pairing.