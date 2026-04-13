Three early-first-round wide receivers: Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson are expected to be selected in the early-to-mid portions of the first round of the NFL Draft, making them three of the top dynasty prospects.

The 2026 wide receiver class is deep: Fourteen wide receivers feature in the top 75 of the PFF Big Board, leaving significant value at the position in the second and third rounds of dynasty rookie drafts.

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The 2026 NFL Draft is one week away, and this wide receiver class is loaded.

Several teams are still searching for answers at the position, and this group has the depth to provide them. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a dozen rookie wide receivers carve out roles in 11 personnel by the middle of the 2026 season.

The order below reflects how these players should be drafted in dynasty rookie formats, though the rankings are nearly identical for redraft leagues — for now.

Here are my top 30 wide receivers in this year’s class, with fantasy analysis on the top eight players and links to the draft guide for 26 of them.

Top 30 rookie wide receivers